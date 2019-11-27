Results from the 2019 Swansboro municipal election are now final.
With all votes tallied, there are some changes, but the results are the same.
Laurent Meilleur, P.J. Pugliese and Frank Tursi remain the top three finishers in the regular election.
Larry Philpott is the winner in the town’s special election.
“Canvass was completed today as scheduled,” Jason Dedmond, Onslow County Board of Elections director, said in an email on Friday, Nov. 15.
The canvass incudes Election Day (Nov. 5) votes as well as absentee and one-stop, absentee-by-mail and provisional votes, according to Dedmond.
Pugliese and Tursi, by virtue of finishing as the top two candidates, will serve four-year terms as commissioners. Meilleur finished third and will serve a two-year term.
Philpott was elected to fill the final two years for the seat originally held by Angela Clinton. She resigned and Phil Keagy was appointed to serve out the first half of her four-year term.
Information provided by Dedmond shows that Pugliese had 361 votes or 23.16 percent of the vote. Tursi had 351 and 22.51 percent; Meilleur, 294, 18.86 percent; Jeffrey Conaway, 194, 12.44 percent; Jerry Seddon, 185, 11.87 percent; and Roy E. Herrick, 162, 10.39 percent.
In the special election Philpott had 200 votes for 33.33 percent; Dusty Rhodes, 191, 31.83 percent; Jennifer Steele, 176, 29.33 percent; and Brad Buckley, 30, 5 percent.
Swansboro municipal elections occur every two years. Three commissioners are elected each election with the third-place finisher serving a two-year term and the top two finishers serving for four years. The mayor serves a four-year term.
A special meeting of the board of commissioners has been called for Dec. 3 to recognize Commissioners Brent Hatlestad, Roy Herrick and Phil Keagy. Neither Keagy nor Hatlestad, in his first term on the board, filed to run for re-election.
During the Dec. 3 meeting the commissioners will also recognize the winner of the Samuel Swann Bland Outstanding Community Service Award.
The award “honors the diligence, hard work, leadership and dedication that characterized the outstanding contributions of Sam Bland, the former superintendent of Hammocks Beach State Park, to the public and to the Swansboro community.”
Another schedule change this week was the cancelation of the commission’s regular meeting of Nov. 27. Paula Webb, assistant town manager and town clerk announced the cancelation on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The newly elected members will take the oath of office at the Dec. 10 regular meeting of the board of commissioners.
