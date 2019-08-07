Swansboro Board of Commissioners approved a resolution calling for a special election on Nov. 5, pending approval by the Onslow County Board of Elections.
Action came in a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The special election will coincide with the regular municipal election.
The election, once approved, will determine who will serve the remaining two years of office for the Angela Clinton/Phil Keagy commission seat. Clinton resigned in August 2018 after being elected in 2017 and Keagy was appointed to fill her term through the next municipal election.
A five-day filing period will be set and advertised by the county board of elections to determine candidates for the seat.
A more detailed account of this story will appear in the Aug. 14 Tideland News.
