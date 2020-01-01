The newly installed Swansboro Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday nights rather than Tuesday nights.
The change was put in place at the Dec. 10 meeting following the swearing in of four recently elected commissioners.
When Paula Webb, assistant town manager and town clerk, presented for the board’s consideration the meeting calendar for 2020, Commissioner Laurent Meilleur suggested moving the meeting night to Monday, instead of Tuesday.
For a number of years, the commission has met on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meilleur mentioned two reasons he would like to see the meeting night changed.
“I have to travel for my business,” Meilleur said. “Having a town meeting on Tuesday really restricts by travel.”
During the meeting, he also pointed out that a Monday meeting would better fit the publishing schedule of the town’s newspaper, Tideland News.
Since June, the Tideland – published each Wednesday – has been under a weekly deadline of Tuesday afternoon meaning coverage of Tuesday night events could not be included in the print edition until the following Wednesday.
Meilleur said that he spoke to town staff about the change prior to the meeting to determine if it was a viable option.
“I mentioned it to some of the other candidates … not to seek agreement, but as a heads-up,” he said.
The idea of moving the meeting is not a new one, he pointed out. Meilleur said the same suggestion was made four years ago – with the Tideland’s deadline mentioned then as well – but was not approved.
When the matter was up for discussion Dec. 10, Commissioner Pat Turner said she did not object to a Monday meeting but suggested the start time be moved up to 5:30 p.m.
“I didn’t expect the time change,” Meilleur said after the meeting. “Everybody, including staff, seemed to respond positively, so I thought it was good.”
A motion to incorporate the two changes was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
Davis directed Webb to rework the calendar to reflect the change.
