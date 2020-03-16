Dmytry Burbella, 102, of Morehead City, formally of Ellenton, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A requiem Mass and visitation will be held at a later date. He will be interred in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
He was born Nov. 10, 1917, in Newark, N.J. Dmytry Burbella served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the engineering company of the aviation battalion.
He is survived by his son, George Burbella and wife Jane Cousins Burbella of Morehead City; daughter, Mary Ann Burbella Lang and husband Frank J. Lang of Bedminster, Pa.; grandchildren, G.J. Burbella of Morehead City, Mickie Burbella Whitley of Beaufort and Stephanie Ann Lang of New York, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Teresa Wilson Burbella; mother, Mary Mastielier Burbela; father George Burbella; and sister, Stephanie Burbella.
Arrangements are by Cotton Funeral Home & Crematory of New Bern.
(Paid obituary)
