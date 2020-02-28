Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Mets...................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Mets...................... (MLB) 9 p.m.
Basketball
College women: CIAA Tourney semifinal TBA......... (ASPIRE) 1 p.m.
College women: CIAA Tourney semifinal TBA......... (ASPIRE) 3 p.m.
College men: Kent St. at Ohio........................... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Davidson at Dayton........................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College women: Villanova at Creighton....................... (FS1) 7 p.m.
College men: CIAA Tourney semifinal TBA............. (ASPIRE) 7 p.m.
College men: Harvard at Columbia.................... (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College men: Wright St. at Northern Kentucky........ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Thunder at Bucks............................................ (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College women: Stanford at Arizona....................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College men: Texas St. at Texas Arlington............... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Washington St. at Washington............... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: CIAA Tourney semifinal TBA............. (ASPIRE) 9 p.m.
College men: Monmouth at Rider........................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
NBA: Nuggets at Clippers.................................. (ESPN) 10:30 p.m.
College women: Washington St. at Oregon........... (Pac12) 11 p.m.
Golf
European: Oman Open 2nd round......................... (GOLF) 1:30 a.m.
European: Oman Open 2nd round......................... (GOLF) 5:30 a.m.
PGA: Honda Classic 2nd round................................... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
PGA Champions: Cologuard Classic 1st round....... (GOLF) 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Florida at Georgia........................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: Kentucky at Alabama................ (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
Hockey
College men: Wisconsin at Ohio St. ............................ (BTN) 6 p.m.
NHL: Avalanche at Hurricanes............................. (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Michigan St. at Notre Dame.............. (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Rangers at Flyers............................................... (NHL) 7 p.m.
College men: Denver at St. Cloud St. ................ (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Minnesota..................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Richmond at Duke.............................. (ACCN) 5 p.m.
College men: Hobart at Syracuse............................. (ACCN) 7 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Norwich City vs. Leicester City................... (NBCSN) 2:55 p.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Puebla...................................... (FS2) 10 p.m.
