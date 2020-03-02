BEAUFORT — Facing a 36-15 deficit to start the second quarter on Saturday in the third round of the 1A state playoffs, the East Carteret basketball team created a whisper of a comeback with a 10-5 run.
Henderson Collegiate quickly hushed that whisper, scoring 18 straight points on its way to a whopping 71 points in the first half and an eye-popping 93-43 mercy-rule win in front of a standing-room only crowd.
“That was a good show by them,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Those kids, give them credit, they can play. They can flat-out shoot it, they can handle it, dribble-drive, they’ve got all the tools you want. There are not many teams that have that at a 4A level, much less a 1A level. They are good.”
The No. 3 seed Mariners saw both their 18-game winning streak and season end with a 22-4 record. The No. 6 Pride upped their mark to 24-10 and moved on to the fourth round to take on No. 2 seed Holmes (28-1) Tuesday.
Henderson Collegiate looked more like Henderson College in the first half, hitting nine three-pointers, including four in the final three minutes of the first quarter during an 18-7 run to take a 71-35 lead into halftime.
“I knew they could shoot,” Griffee said. “You can tell by the stats they can shoot. People will wonder why I played a zone, but you have to stop penetration. We came out of the zone, and they still hit threes when we were in man. That is what happens when you run into a really good basketball team.”
The Pride’s Javonte Waverly went for 21 points in the first half, Khalib Mathews had 20 and Nick Green added 17. Green finished the contest with five three-pointers with Mathews and Waverly each chipping in three. Their team ended up shooting 48 percent (10-of-25) from beyond the arc.
“We ran into a buzzsaw where they hit everything,” Griffee said. “We didn’t play terribly bad. We hit some shots. They just had a shooting percentage that was crazy. We made some runs, but we would chip away with a layup, and they would hit another three.”
The Pride, who finished up as the state runner-up last season with a 31-3 record in their second year as a varsity program, went over 90 points for the fourth time in the last seven games, and hit 70 points in a half for the first time this year.
“Offensively, it’s probably the best performance this season,” Henderson Collegiate coach George Marshall said. “We don’t necessarily look at the score. We look at our energy. Energy-wise, if we continue to play like that, we will be in a good position going forward.”
Green (20 points) ended up joining Mathews (23) and Waverly (23) in the 20-points department. But it was hardly a three-man show. The Pride whipped the ball around the perimeter and assisted on 23 of their 29 field goals.
“One of the biggest things for us, when we are sharing the ball like that and we’re disciplined in terms of that, we are tough to stop,” Marshall said. “We’re a very unselfish team. We don’t care who is the leading scorer. It doesn’t matter to us at all. The only thing that matters to us is that we are playing team basketball, and we were able to do that really, really well tonight. I’m very proud of the way we played.”
Bennie Brooks led East with 18 points, followed by Mason Rose who matched a career high with 12.
“These kids, I wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Griffee said. “I love them to death. They play with so much heart. They did not quit. I told them they had nothing to hang their head about. They brought East Carteret back.”
For the first time since 2016, the Mariners won 20 games and swept the conference regular season and tournament championships.
“I told them there are people who never get 20-something wins in their careers, never get to play in the third round, never experience a packed gym, and you did all of that,” Griffee said. “The ultimate goal wasn’t reached, but they accomplished a lot when they weren’t expected to.”
Both coaches talked glowingly about the crowd, which filled every bleacher and lined the walls of the gym. The fans stayed till the end, despite Henderson Collegiate hitting the 40-point running clock mercy-rule at 81-40 with 4:15 to go in the third quarter.
“At a late timeout, I told them, ‘Look, these people are here to support you, the band is playing, the place is rocking, they’re still chanting “East Side,’ ” Griffee said. “I told them, ‘That right there is what it’s all about. They could have been filing out, but they stayed to support you. You have earned their respect. That is something to be proud of.’ ”
East’s fans gave the players a fine round of applause as the final seconds clicked off the clock, despite the 50-point spread.
“Hats off to their fans,” Marshall said. “They were very classy, very respectful. They treated us well here today. The passion they exude, that is something that is really, really important for student-athletes to experience. I heard this was one of the best environments, and I’m really happy we got to play here for that reason because we got to see it firsthand.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Henderson C.....36 35 10 12-93
East Carteret... 15 19 9 0-43
HENDERSON C. (93) – Mathews 23, Waverly 23, Green 20, Holden 11, Venable 6, Royster 5, Allen 2, Evans 2, Burchett 1.
EAST CARTERET (43) – Brooks 18, Rose 12, Austin 6, Tillett 3, Hymon 2, Shelton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.