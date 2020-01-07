OCEAN — In Croatan's last showing before the break Dec. 18, both the boys and girls winter track and field teams captured dominant wins over three 1A/2A Coastal Conference foes at home.
The girls team prevailed by a whopping 66 points with a score of 106 over Dixon (40) in second, Richlands (38) in third and Southwest Onslow (22) in fourth. The boys team also won by a sizable 48-point margin, scoring 102 to beat out Dixon (54) in second, Southwest Onslow (25) in third and Richlands (21) in fourth.
--------------------------
SWANSBORO — The West Carteret winter track and field team went into Christmas break after a strong showing at Swansboro on Dec. 19.
The Patriots beat the other 3A Coastal Conference teams at the meet, falling only to nonconference Topsail in the girls meet by 15 points. Topsail won with 107, while West placed second with 92 and Jacksonville third at 72.
West won the boys meet with 100 points, beating out Topsail (91) in second and Swansboro (76) in third.
--------------------------
AYDEN — West Carteret wrestling's dual team record swelled to 14-2 over the weekend with a strong 4-1 showing at the Charger Duals at Ayden-Grifton High School.
The Patriots continue to be an impressive force with a solid top-to-bottom lineup against programs of any classification.
West rolled in all of its wins, defeating Ayden-Grifton 60-23, Sanderson 77-0, D.H. Conley 49-22 and Pamlico County 63-18.
The Patriots’ only loss was 40-36 to Cary, a 4A program that is 15-2 overall this year and last season fell just short in the dual team state finals with a 35-33 loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
Their outing Saturday also capped a week in which they claimed their third straight County Cup championship with wins over Croatan and East Carteret and placed third in the Falcon Invitational tournament at C.B. Aycock.
--------------------------
AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team went 2-3 in the Charger Duals at Ayden-Grifton on Saturday, moving to 11-16 as a dual team for the season.
The meet gave the Mariners an opportunity to line up against programs from larger classifications and give their standout grapplers matchups against quality opponents.
East did compete against one other 1A school in Rosewood, losing 46-36. Its other matches were a 52-18 win over 4A Sanderson, 48-15 victory over 3A Smithfield-Selma, a 51-28 loss to 4A Cary and a 56-21 loss to 4A South Central.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the complete online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.