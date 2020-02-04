Whenever someone who’s not in the know asks me what this county is known for in high school sports-wise, I always respond the same way … running and wrasslin.’
Look at it like this: there have been 11 state championship teams in our county’s history, and wrestling and track and field have combined for nine of them.
And if you break it down individually, we’ve only had one state golf champion – West Carteret’s Ethan Hall in 2018 – and we’ve never had a tennis state champion.
But running and wrestling?
Well, let’s just say one day I’ll do the research to tally this massive number, but it’s going to take some doing, and once I get into double digits and have to take my shoes off, it becomes time-consuming.
This year is no different when it comes to running and wrestling success.
We could have half a dozen state champions in wrestling and indoor track and field in just this winter season alone.
If you look at the individual wrestling standings we now have printed in each issue, you’ll see the top seven wrestlers in the county based on overall wins. What you don’t see is, that in addition to having six grapplers with more than 40 wins, we have 16 with more than 30 wins.
We could have more wrestlers place at this year’s state tournament than we’ve had in some time.
We’ll also have plenty of student-athletes bring home gold, silver and bronze medals at the winter indoor track and field state championships.
Team-wise, things are looking promising as well.
The Croatan boys have won back-to-back 1A/2A state titles and will be strong again this winter. The Croatan and West Carteret girls will also show well at the state meet.
Both Croatan, which has been to two straight 2A dual-team state wrestling finals, and West, which made it to the 3A east regional final last season, have the potential to win state crowns.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
