ANAHEIM, Calif. — Morehead City native Cooper Webb has begun defense of his first-ever 450 class supercross championship with a podium finish Saturday in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener.
The 23-year-old Webb finished third behind winner Justin Barcia of Monroe, N.Y. and Adam Cianciarulo of Port Orange Fla.
Considering that he came into the event suffering from the flu, Webb posted on Twitter that he was “very happy with my 3rd place result … trying to make it happen with the flu but those are the cards your dealt sometimes.”
Despite his many successes on the bike, Webb is accustomed to adversity, especially the last couple of years. He missed time in both Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018 after sustaining two fractures to his fibula and a fractured tibia during a crash at Minneapolis Supercross and finished ninth overall in both championships.
Webb signed with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in October 2018.
Following a wildly successful amateur career that saw him start at the age of 4 and earn an eye-popping 104 career amateur titles, Webb made his pro debut with Star Racing Yamaha in the 2013 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and followed in the Monster Energy Supercross season with the Rookie of the Year honor.
He spent his entire 250 class career with Yamaha, winning the 2015 and 2016 250 Supercross West Region titles and the 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross national title in 2016. He captured 11 career 250SX class wins in just 26 career starts.
Webb signed with Factory Yamaha and moved to the 450 class in 2017, but due to injuries, a rider once considered the sport’s brightest rising star didn’t find the same success in the premiere class, securing just two podium finishes in two seasons of Monster Energy Supercross.
But his rebound in 2019 was more indicative of the success he has had throughout his amateur and professional career, logging seven victories in 17 races, along with 13 podium finishes and 15 top-five results.
(Note: See complete results of Webb’s effort during the season opener at Anaheim in the News-Times’ Wednesday newsstand and home delivery issue or complete online edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.