MOREHEAD CITY — The football season is sadly, quickly coming to an end.
For the first time this season, the panel will pick less than its customary dozen games as college bowl games wind down and the NFL postseason goes into effect.
The nine members will take on a slate of three college bowl games and four NFL wild-card contests.
The college games find much agreement.
Deana King (NCPreps.com) breaks from the pack in two games, taking Miami (Ohio) over Louisiana and Southern Miss over Tulane.
Brian North (WCTI-12) and King team up to pick Nevada over Ohio.
On the NFL side, there’s a little more disagreement.
The Houston and Buffalo contest is a 5-4 split.
Billy Weaver (WITN-7), J.J. Smith (News-Times), Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) and North pick Houston, while Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times) and King like Buffalo.
Weaver, Thomason and Hower are in the minority by going with Philadelphia over Seattle.
Smith takes Tennessee over New England in an upset pick.
The entire panel takes New Orleans over Minnesota.
Carteret Publishing captured a substantial victory last week in the team standings with a 28-8 record. The TV sports anchors were the runner-up with a 23-13 mark, followed by the online editors at 22-14.
Thomason was on fire in the individual standings with an impressive 11-1 record. Barnes, Nally and North tied for the runner-up spot with 9-3 marks, followed by Smith and Weaver at 8-4 apiece. Hower went 7-5, followed by Bailey and King each at 6-6.
Two games were unanimous picks with the entire panel rightly taking LSU over Oklahoma and Georgia over Baylor. North was the only one to miss on North Carolina’s win over Temple, and Bailey was the only one to miss on Florida’s win over Virginia.
North was the only one to correctly choose Minnesota over Auburn, and Thomason was the only one to hit on Oregon’s win over Wisconsin.
Weaver and King failed to go with Navy over Kansas State, North and Bailey failed to pick Penn State over Memphis, and Bailey and Hower failed to take Alabama over Michigan.
Weaver, King and Hower missed on Iowa’s triumph over USC.
Two games were 5-4 splits.
North, Bailey, Weaver, Thomason and Barnes rightly took Michigan State over Wake Forest, while North, Weaver, Thomason, Nally and Hower rightly predicted a Clemson win over Ohio State.
Carteret Publishing pushed its lead in the overall team standings from seven games to a commanding 13 at 460-218. The TV sports anchors shaved a game off in the race for second with the online editors at 447-231 and the TV sports anchors at 439-239.
Thomason pushed his lead in the overall individual standings from one game to six with a 159-67 record. Bailey is far back in the runner-up spot at 153-73. Barnes continues to move up the rankings, going from a tie for fourth to third at 152-74. Hower and Smith are tied with 151-75 records, followed by Nally at 150-76. North is next at 148-78, followed by King at 144-82 and Weaver at 138-88.
(Note: Since the News-Times is no longer publishing a Friday edition, full results, complete with weekly and season individual and team standings, as well as photos of panel members, will appear in the subscribers’ Sunday edition.)
