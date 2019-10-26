MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team rustled up a statement win at home Thursday, beating White Oak 5-4 in penalty kicks after the two teams tied 1-1 in regulation time.
The Patriots (9-10) improved to 3-5 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the victory. It was their first win in overtime this season after losing two penalty-kick shootouts with Swansboro. West also fell to White Oak 2-1 in their first league matchup.
White Oak (9-5-2) moved to 6-2 in conference play with the loss.
JACKSONVILLE — The East Carteret boys soccer team broke a three-game losing streak Wednesday in a shootout win over Southwest Onslow.
The Mariners earned a season sweep over the Stallions, outscoring the home team 3-1 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime. It’s the first time East has swept a 2A club in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference since the league opened via realignment in 2017.
MOREHEAD CITY — Two county teams were at home Saturday for the first round of the volleyball state playoffs.
Croatan hosted North Lenoir while West Carteret hosted Northern Guilford. Both matches were too late Saturday to provide scores for the Sunday issue. Look for full results of the matches in the Wednesday issue.
HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys soccer team fell to Dixon 6-4 on the road Friday in 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference action.
Two of the top teams in the state’s 2A classification – MaxPreps.com has Croatan (11-5-2) ranked No. 21 and Dixon (17-1-1) No. 14 – it was no wonder their second contest would be a barn-burner. The Bulldogs won the first contest on penalty kicks Sept. 23.
