MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan swim teams swept the inaugural 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championships on Saturday at the Sports Center.
Both teams dominated with the boys winning by 80 points and the girls taking their side by 60.
“I had run the numbers and knew we had a great chance of winning both titles,” Croatan coach Michaela Edge said.
The boys posted 130 points, followed by East Carteret with 50, Lejeune 49 and Richlands 35. The girls put up 121 points, followed by Lejeune with 61, Richlands 51 and East 35.
“All of the athletes were swimming well beyond what we had expected,” Edge said. “We had just competed on Wednesday and were expecting good swims, but almost every swimmer on our team had their best times, and we had multiple swimmers make their regional cuts. All of the swimmers in the conference came to the meet with a level of excitement that we hadn't seen all season.”
The league was able to hold its first title meet thanks to Lejeune establishing a program.
“It was extremely exciting to host a conference championship and something we've been working toward for years,” Edge said.
However, getting the meet together presented many challenges. Athletic directors had to be brought on board regarding hosting a meet when only half of the teams in the conference competed. And then it took nearly three months to find a venue to host the event.
“We are extremely grateful to the Sports Center for allowing us to use their facility and to Spencer Pake who came from Washington to be our meet referee,” Edge said. “Swimming in the east has become more and more challenging every year due to a lack of officials and facilities.”
Will Barker, Colby Loveless, Jack McCabe and Matthew McCray were the leading actors in the boys’ winning story.
They teamed up to capture the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 40 seconds and claimed the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:32.
Barker finished first in the 100-yard butterfly in 52.32 and took the top spot in the 100 backstroke in 54.18.
Loveless earned a triumph in the 50 freestyle in 22.34 and was also the victor in the 100 freestyle in 51.75.
McCabe took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:09 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.
McCray timed in at 1:52 in the 200 freestyle to take that event and then was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 5:18.
Colby Young, Patrick Reindl, Luke Kahrimanovic and Bryce Cohen won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:51.
Young was the runner-up in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, finishing in 24.02 in the former event and in 1:08 in the latter.
Reindl was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.
Aiden Pesko took third in the 500 freestyle in 6:09, and Ben Meyer was third in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.
M.J. Klaumann led the Croatan girls’ attack, earning two individual first-place finishes and anchoring two first-place relay teams.
She clocked in at 26.65 in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:04 in the 100-yard butterfly to take those events.
She teamed with Teal Edholm, Avah Beikirch and Ally Roth in two relays with those four winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52 and the 400-yard freestyle in 4:07.
Edholm claimed the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23, followed by Beikirch in 2:45. Edholm was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:05, while Beikirch took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.
Roth placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.10 and was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:05.
Emma Forsythe had a fine day as well, touching the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 1:12 to earn a triumph and then teaming with Madison Herring, Claire Nickson and Grace Meyer to claim the victory in 2:18 in the 200-yard medley relay.
Meyer was second in the 100 freestyle in 1:02, Nickson was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:21, and Herring was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30. Nickson also took fourth in the 500 freestyle in 7:28.
Ella Campbell garnered a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:27 and took third in the 500 freestyle in 7:03.
