OCEAN — Kelly Hagerty needed a boost, and she got one last week with big numbers in three straight wins for the Croatan girls basketball team.
The senior forward posted 18 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and a block in a 54-45 win over West Carteret on Dec. 20. On Dec. 19, she tallied 29 points, 12 boards, four assists and five blocks in a 56-45 win over Southwest Onslow. On Dec. 17, she finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in a 64-7 victory over Lejeune.
“I felt really good about the week,” Hagerty said. “I got a double-double in every game, which I was really happy about. A couple of weeks before that, I wasn’t playing the best, so I was hoping to have a good week. And I did.”
Croatan is 7-2 overall, ranked No. 20 in the 2A per MaxPreps.com, and the wins over Southwest Onslow and Lejeune marked a perfect start to its 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Cougars went undefeated in league play last season and have aspirations to do the same, in addition to avenging their second-round playoff exit.
“We have a clear goal,” Hagerty said. “We want to go undefeated in conference and win conference. And we want to make it further in the playoffs than we did last year. We were anticipating going a lot further last year, and it hurt when we were out in the second.”
The last win of the week was the real feather in the cap of a Croatan team anchored by seniors looking to not waste their last crack at the Patriots.
“We did not want to lose our last game ever against West,” Hagerty said. “We were very driven in that game.”
The Cougars swept the Patriots for the third straight year this season, also winning 46-38 on Dec. 3. In the rematch, with Croatan trailing 22-18 late in the second quarter, Hagerty scored 14 of her team’s next 18 points to give the Cougars a 36-29 lead early in the fourth.
Hagerty, who is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds this season, also eclipsed 1,000 points for her career during the week.
Hagerty posted three straight double-doubles during the week to give her five on the season. The four-year varsity starter, who has 32 career double-doubles, tallied 13 as a junior, 10 as a sophomore and four as a freshman.
“My dad always emphasized rebounds as much as points,” Hagerty said. “Plus, that’s where I get a lot of my points, with rebounds and a putback. They definitely go hand-in-hand.”
Hagerty’s full stat lineup is 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. She is shooting 51 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the free-throw line.
Hagerty has improved her numbers with each season. She averaged 15.2 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game as a junior; 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks as a sophomore; and 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a freshman.
As Hagerty improved, so did the Cougars. She was one of four freshman – joining Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Natalie Show – to start for a Cougars team that finished 5-17 overall and 4-6 in the conference in 2016-2017. The following season, the team upped its record in a big way, going 21-5 overall and 12-2 in league play. As a junior, Hagerty led her team to a 20-3 overall finish and a 13-0 record in the Coastal 8.
The same core group of freshmen starters has stuck together, giving this final season an extra level of comfort and chemistry.
“It has made things easier and a lot more fun,” Hagerty said. “We know what each other is capable of, so now it’s just a matter of doing what we’re supposed to do, staying disciplined.”
Hagerty was also part of a close group of upperclassmen during volleyball season, helping the Cougars finish 21-3 overall and 14-0 in league play. She tallied 162 kills, 15 serving aces and 26.5 blocks. In the spring, Hagerty will take her spot in the net for a senior-heavy girls soccer team that will looks to build upon last season’s 21-4 overall finish and 14-0 record in league play. Hagerty posted 23 saves and recorded 16 shutouts as a junior.
Hagerty is also competing in winter track and field this season, alongside basketball. She helped the Cougars win a meet at home on Dec. 10 with the top measurement (4 feet, 6 inches) in the high jump. She cleared the same height to finish ninth at the High School Kick-Off at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
As impressive as Hagerty is in athletics, she shines just as brightly in the classroom with a 3.4 GPA.
Here are a few of Hagerty’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Mamma Mia!”
Favorite TV Show: “90 Day Fiance.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Michael Buble.
Favorite Song: “Graduation” by Juice WRLD.
Favorite Book: Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech.
Favorite Team: UConn women’s basketball.
Favorite Athlete: Breanna Stewart.
Favorite Vacation: British Virgin Islands.
Favorite Hobby: Painting.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “If you are not doing what you love, you are wasting your time.” – Billy Joel.
Favorite Food: Sesame chicken and egg rolls.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate Milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Southwest Onslow soccer game freshman year where me and my teammate Annie McLean had the best game ever.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Davis.
Favorite Sport: Basketball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Listen to music and drink a blue Powerade.
Favorite Website/App: Mariokart.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @Overtime WBB.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Nicki Minaj.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Ally Roth, Jake Johnston, Lorena Montesano and Savannah McAloon.
Items For A Deserted Island: Mansion, an unlimited supply of egg rolls and my pet cat Boomer.
