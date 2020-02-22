OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley is watching his senior-led team go up and down the floor for its latest win, but he can also hear the voice echoing behind him.
“Dad, dad, over here!” his 3-year-old son Dallas cries out.
It’s a typical Tuesday night, which means Gurley’s family is right behind the team bench watching the Cougars wrap up their second straight undefeated conference record.
“Hang on buddy. Daddy’s almost done,” Gurley answers as he winks at his second-youngest of five kids.
His wife, Ashley, attends every game with the kids, along with his dad, Randy, on the bench as an assistant coach, his mom, Sandy, at the scorekeeper’s table tallying points, and his sister, Lindsey, in the stands cheering as another two-sport coach for the school.
No matter the opponent, no matter the venue, Gurley can bet he’ll have his whole family with him, and that’s the way he likes it.
“It’s great to have them there,” he said. “It helps me do what I do better, knowing that they’re there cheering us on and supporting us.”
Gurley is never impatient as he fields the occasional call for “dad” or the occasional bad call on the court, but he has his wife of eight years to help with that. Ashley has her hands full courtside with 12-year-old Lydia, 7-year-old Paisley, 5-year-old Oaklie, Dallas and 1-year-old Denver, all of whom she homeschools.
“It’s our life,” Ashley said. “The chaos and the craziness of it all is our comfort. We truly, passionately love it. Obviously, homeschooling so many kids is time-consuming, so if we didn’t come, we wouldn’t see him as much. We haven’t missed a game this year. Same with football.”
It’s important for the couple that Gurley’s players, both on the football team and basketball teams, see its family dynamics in play. Rather than hide the pandemonium, they show it off wrapped in all the love of a happy household.
“It’s the greatest thing he can show these kids, the love of a family,” Ashley said. “This is us, this is our family. We’re having the time of our life. That’s what we want to share with the young kids, that this is what life’s all about. After everything else, family is what you come home to.”
Gurley added, “I don’t know what the divorce rate is, but it’s high. And that’s crazy. We want the players to see us as a family and that we enjoy being around each other. People say, ‘Oh boy, you must have your hands full,’ but that’s how we love it.”
Setting an example with love and family is important to the Gurleys, as is the high school. Croatan has played a central role in the family’s lives since husband and wife knew of each other as students in the early 2000s. Andrew graduated in 2003 and Ashley in 2006. The family moved from Clayton in 1999.
When Gurley started coaching at Croatan while teaching math at Broad Creek Middle School, his dad was right there to help.
“We started coaching them when they were young, up until middle school,” Randy said. “Then we were in the stands watching and supporting. When Andrew went to college, we only missed one game in four years. And we feel bad about missing that one. So when he came back here to coach, I wanted to still be involved.”
Gurley graduated in 2003 before signing on to play at Methodist College (now University). At Methodist, he started at tight end and was a long snapper for the Monarchs and played on the 2005 USA South Athletic Conference championship team.
He returned to Croatan to serve as an assistant in football for the 2007-2008 season and remained an offensive line coach until 2018 when he took over for 20-year coach David Perry who retired from teaching and coaching football, but he still heads up the Cougars wrestling team.
Gurley was instrumental as assistant football coach during the best four-year run in program history (25-22), including a special 2015 season in which it won its first-ever playoff game, won its first game over a state-ranked team and won its first game over a team with double-digit wins. The last three efforts were accomplished with a thrilling 41-35 victory over Greene Central (10-1) in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Cougars went 6-6 overall and 4-3 in conference during Gurley’s first season at the helm. The team won five of its last seven games and then went 9-3 on the field the following season. A self-reported player ineligibility infraction cost the Cougars three wins, however, leaving them with a 12-12 record the past two seasons. Croatan went 5-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference this season.
On the basketball court, Gurley has led the Cougar girls to a career 139-93 (.599) record since the 2010-2011 season. The last half decade has been a wildly successful one. The program eclipsed the 20-win mark four of the last five seasons, going 22-4 in 2015-2016, 21-5 in 2017-2018, 20-3 in 2018-2019 and currently sitting at 22-2.
The Cougars have been regular season conference champs three of the last five years and have made the state playoffs eight of Gurley’s 10 seasons at the helm. He was also tabbed to serve as an assistant coach in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game this past July.
The numbers don’t matter much to Gurley, not like the presence of his family at games. When Croatan was taken out of the 2A East Central Conference and put in the Coastal 8 with teams like Pender (140 miles roundtrip) and Heide Trask (146.2 miles) in the regular rotation, his family was right there with him.
“They’re always there, no matter if we’re at home or away,” Gurley said. “It doesn’t matter how far, and I love that. My wife is incredibly supportive, and the kids like being around the girls.”
Ashley added, “There are games when the kids have been sick or we couldn’t come, and he’s genuinely bummed. Sometimes he drives home with us instead of on the bus. It can definitely be a challenge, because after every game, we have bath time and then bed time. Other than (Lydia), it’s like an assembly line. So it’s great when he can drive home with us.”
At home, nothing changes. The couple doesn’t outsource its time with the kids, instead relishing every minute of the chaos.
“When I’m home, I try to be home,” Gurley said. “If I’m going to watch film, I try to do that early in the morning before they get up. You can probably count on one hand the amount of times my wife and I have had a babysitter the last few years. We just love having our family around. That’s why we have so many kids. We like having them around and being with them.”
It’s not uncommon for Gurley to take his kids, minus the baby Denver, on solo sojourns to practices, letting them do homework or play in the wings of the gym while he coaches the basketball team.
“Whenever we have late practices,” Gurley said, “instead of sitting around at the school waiting, I’ll go home and pick up the kids and bring them back with me for practice. They’ll play in the corner while I coach the girls. I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like, so I have to take every opportunity I can. As long as they want to keep coming, I’ll keep bringing them.”
Ashley added, “He manages it so well. I’ve seen other coaches where they don’t want their kids around them during games. Andrew is different. He’s passionate about the players and his own kids.”
With his busy schedule of coaching football in the fall, followed directly by basketball in the winter, family time at practices and games is one way the unit stays so close.
“We like to be involved with them, so this is our way to do that,” Randy said. “We might not see each other as much without it. Although, even if we weren’t helping the team, we’d still be out here supporting them.”
Randy also serves as an assistant coach in softball for Lindsey, who also heads up the school’s volleyball program, while Sandy keeps the scorebook.
“I can worry about some of the little things like counting fouls and keeping track of timeouts so that they can worry about the bigger stuff,” Randy said. “Anything I can do to make their jobs easier. They have enough to worry about.”
Between playing and coaching, the school has enjoyed the talents of the family for two decades, and don’t look for that to change anytime soon.
“I feel like we’re reliving high school every week. I don’t want it to end,” Ashley said. “God has blessed us so much. I hope my girls end up being coach’s wives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.