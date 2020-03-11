OCEAN — The West Carteret and Croatan girls soccer teams met for the first time in three years Tuesday with the Cougars collecting their best win over the county rival in six years.
Croatan won 6-1, besting a 5-1 victory over the Patriots in 2014, the same year the Cougars advanced to the regional final. This season hints at similar aspirations with the Cougars (3-1) returning all nine of their top scorers and their starting keeper from a 21-4 finish in 2019.
“We did an OK job, honestly,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We know that we’re capable of playing better. We trained well yesterday and talked about being focused. I don’t think we weren’t focused tonight, but it just wasn’t as clean as it could be. It was good to finally get to play West. It’s a rivalry game, so there’s always a physical nature to it.”
Croatan led 4-0 at the half and tacked on two more after the break. West scored its lone goal in the 57th minute with Abigail Crawford finding the back of the net on a breakaway play. The Patriots dropped to 1-4 with the loss, which comes directly after their first win of the season, 3-1 over Dixon on Saturday.
Notably, West was missing a handful of starting players due to a choral event at the school.
“Croatan is a good side,” West coach Matt Graham said. “They put together a good formation and ran straight at us. We were unable to respond to their physicality on the ball. A couple of lucky balls rolling their way doesn’t hurt either. I think we’re a better team than the result on the board. We’ll make improvements going forward, and I think we’ll make a good showing in the conference.”
Croatan controlled possession of the ball for most of the match, attacking on the sidelines of its unusually wide field (70 yards versus standard 55 yards) and winning most 50-50 header balls en route to an early lead. As imperfect as the play may have been, the offense still generated 27 shots.
Mckarem Rahman scored first for the Cougars in the fifth minute off an assist from Lorena Montesano who was helped off the field late in the second half with a knee injury. Haley Cousins scored off a Logan Howard pass in the 25th minute, and Gwen O’Brien dished two beautiful crossing assists for a Jessica Stern goal in the 31st minute and a Howard score in the 33rd.
Three minutes after halftime, Howard scored her second off an Annie McLean pass, and after Crawford put West on the scoreboard, O’Brien served up her third assist of the night for a Gentry Straub goal in the 77th.
“She does a great job putting the ball in dangerous areas,” Slater said.
In the net, West keeper Kasey McCoury finished with 11 saves while Croatan’s Kelly Hagerty had two stops in the first half and Caroline McAloon one in the second.
“(McCoury) is doing really well for us,” Graham said. “She’s new to the varsity game here at West, but she’s got great instincts. I think she’s going to become a really tremendous keeper for us.”
Due to scheduling conflicts, hurricanes and general rainouts, West and Croatan hadn’t faced each other since the 2017 season when the Patriots won 2-1. Ironically, Montesano was a freshman and a student at West at the time, ranking fourth in scoring with five goals for a team that finished 14-6-2 overall and 10-1-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference. She transferred to Croatan the following season.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret.................... 0 1 - 1
Croatan............................ 4 2 - 6
West Carteret Croatan
5 Shots 27
1 Corner Kicks 3
11 Saves 3
9 Fouls 14
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Rahman (Montesano assist), 5th minute.
C – Cousins (Howard assist), 25th minute.
C – Stern (O’Brien assist), 31st minute.
C – Howard (O’Brien assist), 33rd minute.
C – Howard (McLean assist), 43rd minute.
WC – Crawford, 57th minute.
C – Straub (O’Brien assist), 77th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.