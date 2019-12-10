The 2019 high school football season will be over Saturday night after the eight state championship games take place earlier in the day.
Let’s take a look at the matchups:
No. 4 Northampton (11-3) will battle No. 1 Robbinsville (14-0) at 3 p.m. in the 1A state final at Duke’s Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium.
Northampton has won 11 games for the third consecutive season after going 11-2 and visiting the third round of the playoffs in each of the two previous seasons. The Jaguars have come a long way from 2014 when they went 3-9 and the 2015 and 2016 campaigns when they posted back-to-back seven-win seasons.
Although it hasn’t visited a state final since 2015, Robbinsville is a western North Carolina power, having gone 13-2 in state title games. And another year means another Smoky Mountain Conference team in the state final. This marks the 11th appearance by a SMC team in the state championship since 2011.
No. 1 Tarboro (14-0) and No. 1 East Surry (14-0) will follow at Wallace-Wade in the 1AA state final at 7 p.m. Those teams met last year in the state championship with Tarboro running away with a 50-10 victory.
The Vikings are playing in their third straight state final and facing a Surry County team for the third time in a row – they beat Mount Airy 32-7 in 2017. They have now won 44 straight games dating back to 2017. It is the fourth-longest active winning streak in the country. Tarboro also won three state titles in a row from 2009-2011.
No. 3 Northeastern (12-3) will take on No. 2 Reidsville (14-1) at Wake Forest’s BB&T Field in the 2A state final at 3 p.m.
This game is also a rematch of last year.
Reidsville defeated Northeastern 31-28 last season to claim its 20th state championship, the most in state history. Reidsville is playing in its fourth state final in a row. The Rams were victorious in two of the previous three.
No. 7 Salisbury (13-2), the lowest seed to make it to a state final this season, will go up against No. 1 Shelby (13-1) in the preceding game at BB&T Field at 11 a.m. in the 2AA state championship.
Shelby has won 10 state crowns, including five in the previous six years and seven since 2005.
No. 1 Southern Nash (15-0) will take on No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (11-3) at 3 p.m. in the 3A state final at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
Southern Nash will play for a state championship for the first time in school history, while Charlotte Catholic is going for its seventh, including its third in a row.
Charlotte Catholic got back to the state final in dramatic fashion, defeating Kings Mountain 56-49 in seven overtimes in the regional final Friday night, tying the state record for most overtimes in a game.
No. 1 Lee County (15-0) will go toe to toe with No. 1 Weddington (15-0) at 7 p.m. in the 3AA state final at Carter-Finley.
Weddington, which has won 25 straight games, is looking to win its third state championship in four years, while Lee County is appearing in its first state final.
No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) will line up versus No. 2 East Forsyth (12-2) at North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium at 11 a.m. in the 4A state final.
East Forsyth has reached the state championship for the second straight season, while Cardinal Gibbons, which opened its doors in 1909 and reinstated its football program 28 years ago, is set to appear in its first state title matchup.
No. 2 Leesville Road (13-0) will round out the eight state finals by going up against No. 10 Vance (12-2) at Kenan Stadium in the 4AA state final at 3 p.m.
Leesville Road, which plays in the same CAP 7 Conference as Cardinal Gibbons, is playing in its first state final. Vance is playing in its second straight state final.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
