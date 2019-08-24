NEWPORT — The East Carteret athletic department is making a concerted effort this school year to recognize coaches for hitting different markers in the “Century Club.”
Nick Theuner hit such a marker on the first day of the athletic calendar, earning his 200th combined win as coach of the boys and girls tennis programs.
The Mariners helped Theuner earn that number with a 6-3 victory over Ayden-Grifton in the season opener.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team cruised to 3-0 this past week with only three combined points allowed.
The Cougars rolled over Swansboro 8-1 Tuesday, blanked West Carteret 9-0 on Wednesday and handed Jacksonville a 7-2 loss on Thursday.
The contest with West was played at Fort Benjamin in Newport and the Jacksonville match at Jacksonville Commons.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team took its first loss of the season Thursday, falling to New Bern at home 3-0.
The Cougars (2-1 overall) were defeated 27-25, 26-24, 25-19 in their third match of the week. They beat West Craven 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 on Wednesday for their second straight 3-0 sweep following a win over Swansboro on Monday.
--------------------------
