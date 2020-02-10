SAN DIEGO — Two weeks ago, pundits were ready to write off the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross champion Cooper Webb.
Then the Morehead City native passed Honda’s Ken Roczen for second in the final corner at Oakland. Webb improved by one more spot at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday to win his first race of the 2020 season.
More rewarding still, he did it by passing Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo – a rival who has plagued him since their amateur days.
“Sometimes I need to get pissed off, and that’s what happened,” Webb said on NBC Sports Network after the race. “I was mad as a hornet and came to the gate and just had that confidence.
“I got to the lead early, and then Adam made a good, aggressive move to the inside. I just kind of let him go. I knew the track was going to be hard to pass. I knew it was going to be a long main. I tried to make a pass earlier, but we played a little cat and mouse.”
Cianciarulo led 18 of 20 minutes. He fended off numerous challenges, but Webb had two advantages. He has more experience in the 450 class, and he was able to study Cianciarulo for most of the race.
Cianciarulo could hear what was happening behind him but could not quite visualize where Webb was making up ground. It was only after Webb made the pass that Cianciarulo realized he was beating him in the whoops by jumping them 3-4-4.
“I’m really proud of myself because I made significant steps forward between the heat race and the main event,” Cianciarulo said afterward. “I felt super good up front. Cooper and I got a little spike of the heartrate in the beginning going back and forth. I knew it was going to be a long main, but I felt I adapted well.”
That adaptation gave Cianciarulo his second podium of the season. He finished second in the opener at Anaheim.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Blake Baggett felt he left a little on the table, but it wasn’t much. He crossed under the checkers for third and his first podium of the season. His previous best came in the first race of the season at Anaheim with a fourth.
Meanwhile, Roczen and Eli Tomac, Cianciarulo’s teammate, started outside the top five. Entering the race one-two in points, it was expected that they would challenge for the win, but a bad start for both shifted the battle to deep in the field.
For most of the race, they sliced through traffic together, but at the end, Tomac was able to position a rider between himself and Roczen and cut the points lead to one while finishing fourth with Roczen in sixth. Yamaha Factory Racing Team Justin Barcia slotted into fifth. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson scored his first poor finish of the season in 14th. That ended a perfect record of top-five finishes.
Roczen still leads the points standings by one point over Tomac, as the series heads east to Tampa, Fla., this coming Saturday night. Webb’s successful run in San Diego not only vaulted him up to third in the points standings but cut the gap between he and Roczen in half, from 18 points following the Oakland race to just nine now.
The race this Saturday in Tampa will air on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m.
