ATLANTA — Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb proved to the world what it means to be a champion after a valiant performance in Saturday’s Atlanta Supercross main event.
Still recovering from a brutal crash in Texas on Feb. 22, the Morehead City native fought relentlessly through the pack to secure a third-place podium finish in round nine of the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The reigning 450SX champion came into Atlanta perhaps even more determined than usual as he fought hard to bounce back and remain in championship contention.
He qualified seventh overall for the day after being forced to cut his second practice session short due to the pain in his body. In 450SX heat two, Webb got off to a fourth-place start aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and quickly engaged into race mode, setting his sights on a top-three position early on. With two laps to go, he made the pass for third and charged his way to a close podium finish.
In the main event, Webb didn’t get off to the best start as he rounded the opening lap in 10th. He then made a mistake and stalled the bike early on, dropping as far back as 13th before putting his head down and charging up to eighth.
With about five laps to go, Webb found himself inside the top five and from there began an ambitious charge toward the front. Capitalizing on a mistake by another rider, Webb quickly jumped into fourth as he came into the final lap within striking distance of third.
He fought relentlessly on the final lap in what became a three-way battle for third, and it was Webb who held his ground to secure the final podium position in a close race to the finish.
“That was probably the hardest race I’ve ever had,” said Webb. “I was way back and just put my head down and tried to do the best I can. I got a few gifts from the guys ahead of me, but man, it was painful. I knew it wasn’t going to be fun or easy, but that’s racing. It’s a long way out, but the only thing keeping me going is this championship, so we’ll do whatever we can.”
Honda’s Ken Roczen won the race, followed by Yamaha’s Justin Barcia, then Webb and points leader, Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, in fourth.
Roczen was able to move up the standings to tie Tomac in points (200 each), but Tomac gets the nod to retain the red plate with more wins (four) to Roczen’s three.
Despite Webb’s podium finish in third, he lost a spot in the standings from third to fourth. Yamaha’s Justin Barcia corralled the runner-up spot in Atlanta and moved past Webb in the standings by a single marker (177 to 176). Both have one win this season.
Round 10 of the 17-event season will remain on the East Coast with a Saturday, March 7 date in Daytona Beach, Fla.
