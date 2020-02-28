MOREHEAD CITY —The West Carteret boys basketball team’s standout season came to an abrupt end Thursday with the Patriots falling to visiting Cape Fear 60-57 in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The best second-half efforts couldn’t overcome a hole dug too deep in the first. The Patriots out-scored the Colts 36-22 in the second half after facing a 39-27 deficit at halftime.
“I really thought we would beat them tonight and we’d be playing here on Saturday,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “But you don’t want to dig a hole against a team like that. We battled back, but that’s tough to overcome.”
West finished the season 21-5 overall, seeded No. 6 in the eastern bracket after going 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. It was the program’s first time going undefeated in league play since the 1983-1984 season, the first time eclipsing the 20-win mark since 1984-1985 and the second time advancing to the second round of the playoffs since 1986-1987. The Patriots defeated No. 27 Cleveland 64-38 in the first round Tuesday.
“We had a great season,” Mansfield said. “We had a tough playoffs pod to compete in. Whoever emerges from this section of the bracket has a good chance of doing well at Fayetteville.”
Cape Fear (19-5) came in as the No. 11 seed but was ranked six spots ahead of West in the MaxPreps.com 3A rankings at No. 15. The Colts’ only losses this season were to fellow Fayetteville schools Westover (27-0), the top seed in the 3A bracket, and No. 19 Terry Sanford (18-7). Head coach Alphonza Kee was a 1992 New Bern graduate and the 2013-2014 CIAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year at Fayetteville State.
“We’re a proud group and a young group, especially in the backcourt,” Kee said. “This was a great atmosphere to play in. I’m proud of them. We’re going to learn from this, grow and move on. I can say we escaped with the win tonight. I thought we shot the ball well. We don’t really have a true post player, but we did enough to keep them at bay. Hats off to West for continuing to attack.”
Cape Fear came into the contest with freshman Treymane Parker leading all statistical categories. The Patriots held him to seven points, but senior MarQuail James took the offensive mantle with 20 points, including a team-high nine in a pivotal second quarter.
The visitors led by as much as 15 in the fourth quarter before West stormed back with a thrilling rally. J.J. Williams scored five of his game-high 21 points on a run of 10, extended by a two-pointer from Jaylan Bradberry and a tying trey from Josh Williams who also hit a tying three-pointer to send the Coastal Conference tournament matchup with Northside-Jacksonville into overtime on Friday, Feb. 21.
With the game tied 56-56 at the 26-second mark, West fouled the Colts and made out with one of two attempts from Parker rimming out. The Patriots pushed down the floor with speed, but J.J. Williams’ drive down the lane against two defenders resulted in a steal. Cape Fear sent a long pass down the court, and James was there for a putback to give his team a three-point lead.
“I decided to foul and hope they miss the free throws and then we can hit one or two and see if they implode,” Mansfield said, “but they stole the ball and we didn’t get back to rebound fast enough. Rebounding killed us tonight.”
The Patriots had one more shot off an inbound pass on their end of the court with one tick on the clock. The pass got to J.J. Williams, who still got the shot off through excessive contact, but the ball fell short and no whistles were blown.
The Colts came into the contest with a pretty clear agenda – double J.J. Williams for 32 minutes. The senior, who averages 18.4 points per game, indeed faced double coverage all night.
“If I was the coach for the other team,” Mansfield said, “that would be my strategy too – cover J.J. with two defenders and make the other players score.”
Other leading scorers for West were Jalani Jones and Bradberry with 11 apiece and Ean Jones with seven. All four leading scorers are seniors.
“I hate it for the seniors, because I thought we had a good shot at going further,” Mansfield said. “21-5 is still a great season and one of the best here in a long time. They should be proud.”
R.J. McDonald scored 14 for the Colts, while Chase Dawkins added 12 points. Cape Fear will travel to No. 3-seed Northwood (25-2) on Saturday for the third round.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Cape Fear....... 20 19 10 12-60
West Carteret.. 17 10 18 18-57
CAPE FEAR (60) –.James 20, McDonald 14, Dawkins 12, Parker 7, Burden 4, Bryant 2, Ross 2.
WEST CARTERET (57) – J.J. Williams 21, Bradberry 11, J. Jones 11, E. Jones 7, Kenon 4, Jo. Williams 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.