Croatan has developed a pretty good athletic program for a school known for its academics.
There was a time when you went to a Cougars football game on a Friday night and there were signs on the fence touting the school’s scholastic standings.
You know, something like “our SAT scores are higher than your SAT scores.”
Those signs usually drew snickers from opponents.
Rival schools are snickering no more.
On Friday at halftime of the football team’s 34-13 win over Dixon, representative’s from Wells Fargo and the N.C. High School Athletic Association were on hand to deliver the Wells Fargo Cup.
The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Croatan edged Lake Norman Charter by five points in the 2A division, totaling 515 points to the Knights’ 510. Carrboro was third with 460.
The Cougars are the first county program to ever win the NCHSAA competition.
The award means this …
Croatan was the best 2A athletic program in the state last year.
It doesn’t matter how many times you write that sentence, read that sentence, say that sentence, or hear that sentence, it doesn’t make it any less impressive.
Here it is again …
Croatan was the best 2A athletic program in the state last year.
That isn’t too shabby for a school that was twice (2009, 2010) named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best high schools in the country.
The achievement was made even more notable considering the athletic program GPA after the first semester was 3.64.
And though reaching this level of athletic success is new, the program has been awfully good for a while.
It has now finished in the top five of the Wells Fargo Cup for six consecutive seasons. The program took third in 2A in 2017-2018 for the fourth year in a row. It was fourth in 2014.
And here’s the thing: Croatan may win it again this year.
My colleague Zack Nally wrote a column two weeks ago detailing how the girls teams in volleyball, basketball and soccer could compete for state titles.
Those teams went a combined 57-11 overall and 34-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference last year. Those records will be even better this year.
Add the girls tennis team’s record in there – the Cougars are 18-0 overall and finished the league schedule 10-0 – and it gets even more impressive.
The wrestling team will also compete for a state championship this year, because, well, it’s Croatan, and it competes for a state title every year. The Cougars have been the dual-team state runner-up in each of the past two seasons and have won five overall state crowns (dual team and individual) and been the runner-up on 12 occasions.
And while the football team and boys cross country team may not compete for state titles this year, special things are happening with those programs.
The football team, which has gone 11-4 in its last 15 games going back to last season, may match or even break the school record for wins (10) and could make it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
The boys cross country team will likely finish in the top five at the state meet.
Here’s another thing: while a third straight Wells Fargo Cup may not be in the offing in the 2020-2021 school year, this outstanding run doesn’t look to end anytime soon.
The football team will bring back 15 starters (eight on defense, seven on offense) and those close to the boys cross country team are pointing to next season as the year the team could capture the program’s first-ever state championship. The top three runners on the team are sophomores and the fourth-best runner is a freshman.
The girls cross country team, which will probably finish in the top 10 in the state this year, is also built for the future. The top runner is a freshman and the next two are sophomores.
Only one of the top seven scorers on this year’s girls soccer team will be a senior, meaning most of the firepower will be back for another campaign.
Oh, and the JV volleyball team is currently 19-0 and has now won a remarkable 64 matches in a row, going back to the 2016 season.
Yes, things are going pretty well at Croatan. And should be for the foreseeable future.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
