MOREHEAD CITY — The weather on Saturday was picture-perfect for a road race.
It was a gift perhaps no other race director understands quite like Matthew Bowers. After two straight years of inclement weather interruptions causing cancellation, the first-ever Feeding Frenzy Half Marathon finally got off the ground over the weekend.
There were only 119 finishers between the half marathon and 5K, but the real hurdle was cleared.
“I really wanted to see this through,” Bowers said. “It’s been hovering over me for a long time. It was a stressful process, and it was kind of frantic, but we got it done.”
The original start date for the race was in fall 2018, which was interrupted by the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. The date was pushed to November when a nor’easter swept through the eastern part of the state, causing flooding throughout the county, as well as severe beach erosion.
“We had enough foresight after Hurricane Florence to get cancellation insurance, but the nor’easter didn’t classify as (too severe) a storm, so we were unable to give refunds,” Bowers said. “Most of the registrations had been wrapped up by the time we knew it was coming.”
With no option for a refund, Bowers immediately set about finding a suitable postponement date, but not one 12 months away. First, arrangements had to be made with the city.
“There are a lot of hoops to jump through,” he said. “You have to get approval from the police department, the host site, the city and the parks and recreation department. You write a resolution for what you want to do and it gets voted on.”
When the time was right and a window of time was nailed down, Bowers put a poll online for participants to vote on their favorite date.
“A lot of people prep for a half marathon, and we had people who were traveling from other states,” Bowers said, “so we felt like it was disrespectful to try and hold it directly after the cancelled date. So instead, we gave everyone eight or nine weeks to get ready.”
With all of the obstacles in the way of the race, it was difficult for Bowers to maintain his zeal for the event.
“It was hard not to see those as signs and persevere,” Bowers said. “I’ve volunteered at other events, and I’ve been a runner in plenty of races. I tried to take elements of my favorites and pull from them. It was a big challenge.”
The race itself was an out-and-back course traveling along the Calico Creek side of downtown Morehead City and through the town’s residential neighborhoods. The course began at host site One Harbor Church, with a turnaround at First Street and another at West Carteret.
The course passed by three schools – Morehead Middle, Morehead Primary and West Carteret – as a nod to its purpose. The race is sponsored by its parent nonprofit organization, the Lunchbox Promises Foundation. The organization is committed to combating childhood hunger through community involvement by promoting health, sport and physical exercise.
The course was timed by Greenville-based Run the East, tracking runners through tags attached to their shoes.
The fastest finisher in the half marathon was Charlie Justice, 56, of Greenville with a time of 1 hour, 30 minutes, 20 seconds. Michael Gormley, 24, of Greenville placed second overall in 1:30:56, while Jeramiah Belokur, 35, of Beaufort clocked 1:33:24 to finish in third.
The top female runner was Christine Pavey, 29, of Timberlake with a time of 1:39:05, good enough for seventh overall. Cindy Barbour, 53, of Greensboro placed 10th overall and second in the division with a 1:40:45 clocking. Sally Wilging, 55, of Cary placed third in the division and 13th overall in 1:44:04.
Zy’mire Harper, 14, of Vandemere won the 5K in 21:32. Aaron Caroon, 25, of Vandemere placed second in 21:41 and Shawn Huffman, 17, of Grantsboro finished third with a time of 21:59.
Stephanie Athanasatos, 22, of Morehead City won the female division and placed sixth overall in 24:59. Evelyn Register, 54, of Newport, placed second in the division and ninth overall in 26:02, while J. Bronstetter, 11, of Swansboro followed right after her with a 26:37 clocking.
Here are results of the race:
2019 Feeding Frenzy Race
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Stephanie Athanasatos, 24:59; 2, Evelyn Register, 26:02; 3, J. Bronstetter, 26:37.
19-and-under: 1, J. Bronstetter 26:37; 2, E Sherline, 30:00; 3, J. LaSorsa, 30:31.
20-29: 1, Stephanie Athanasatos; 2, Melissa Smith, 26:39; 3, Molly Campbell, 29:13.
30-39: 1, Alexandra Christenson, 27:25; 2, Christina Cioffi, 28:50; 3, Heather Purcell-Mullins, 29:39.
40-49: 1, Kendra Rose, 28:21; 2, Rose Mosby, 31:11; 3, Tracy Lawrence, 38:19.
50-59: 1, Evelyn Register, ; 2, Denise Kutlu, 29:21; 3, Holly Burton, 29:30.
60-69: 1, Delia Parker, 41:19; 2, Kathy Hepp, 47:58.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Zy’mire Harper, 21:32; 2, Aaron Caroon, 21:41; 3, Shawn Huffman, 21:59.
19-and-under: 1, Zy’mire Harper, 21:32; 2, Shawn Huffman, 21:59; 3, Jackson Sheaffer, 23:00.
20-29: 1, Aaron Caroon, 21:41; 2, Jacob Hockman, 25:18; 3, Jake Owens, 26:37.
30-39: 1, Corey Steinbugler, 24:31; 2, Mike Hancock, 26:59; 3, Jason Peters, 31:12.
40-49: 1, Tim Bronstetter, 23:36; 2, Douglas Sherline, 30:02; 3, Robert Mullins, 43:02.
50-59: 1, Patrick Patterson, 30:47; 2, Tony Parker, 41:19; 3, Steven Hepp, 47:59.
60-69: 1, Doug Burton, 30:45.
70-and-over: 1,
Half Marathon
Female
Overall: 1, Christine Pavey, 1:39:05; 2, Cindy Barbour, 1:40:45; 3, Sally Wilging, 1:44:04.
19-and-under: 1, None.
20-29: 1, Christine Pavey, 1:39:05; 2, Laura Howenstine, 2:00:07; 2, Jessie Morgan, 2:19:38.
30-39: 1, Kelley Burton, 1:59:57; 2, Kristyn Super, 2:00:04; 3, Emily Huber, 2:13:45.
40-49: 1, Anna Simmons, 1:54:10; 2, Jennifer Cole, 1:57:14; 3, Jessica Schneider, 2:01:32.
50-59: 1, Cindy Barbour, 1:40:45; 2, Sally Wilging, 1:44:04; 3, Kim Sparks, 2:08:36.
60-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 2:11:53; 2, Deanna Springall, 2:40:03; 3, Robin Anderson, 2:51:59.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Charlie Justice, 1:30:20; 2, Michael Gormley, 1:30:56; 3, Jeremiah Belokur, 1:33:24.
19-and-under: 1, Phillip Pipkin, 1:40:24; 2, Malik Barber, 2:07:14; 3, Blythe Radford, 2:19:54.
20-29: 1, Michael Gormley, 1:30:56; 2, Phillip Campbell, 1:38:56; 3, Carter Burgoyne, 1:40:03.
30-39: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 1:33:24; 2, Brandon Whelan, 1:38:59; 3, Mike Mitchell, 1:41:21.
40-49: 1, Paul Delamar, 1:44:09; 2, Greg McKinney, 1:44:48; 3, Brandon Marcum, 1:46:22.
50-59: 1, Charlie Justice, 1:30:20; 2, Michael Mcdonald, 1:46:24; 3, John Lieske, 1:55:42.
60-69: 1, David Wachs, 1:46:20; 2, John Melling, 2:46:30.
70-and-over: 1, Warren Cheves, 2:37:19.
