BEAUFORT — Those who attend Croatan matches need to make sure not to arrive late, or they won’t see much volleyball.
That was the case again Thursday as the Cougars dispatched East Carteret in three sets by a 25-10, 25-17, 25-10 score to move their winning streak to 10.
Croatan, 12-2 overall and 7-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, has won five matches in a row by three sets and nine of the 10 during its streak have come in three. Eleven of its 12 wins this season have also been via three sets.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team made it a season sweep of East Carteret Thursday in a 7-2 victory at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
The Cougars improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the victory. The two points allowed is tied for the most allowed all season. Croatan won the first conference clash with East 9-0. All but five of the Cougar’s 15 wins have been decided by shutout.
The Mariners moved to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference with the loss. They are still in second place and will receive the top 1A seed from the conference when the state playoffs begin Oct. 16.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team looked every bit the part of a team on the rise Thursday in a 5-0 victory over Southwest Onslow.
The Patriots moved to 6-5 overall with the win, their fourth straight following a run of four consecutive losses. They will go in to 3A Coastal Conference play this week with momentum, having outscored their last four opponents a combined 16-2.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.