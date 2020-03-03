Whether it was in person on Saturday at the East Carteret-Henderson Collegiate game or afterward via text or on social media, I was presented with the same three questions that have been around for nearly a decade.
No. 1. Why do the Mariners have to play these private schools?
No. 2. Why do they have to play these teams that recruit?
No. 3. Why does the state allow these teams in the playoffs?
These questions centered on Henderson Collegiate after the Pride demolished East 93-43 in the third round of the 1A boys basketball state playoffs.
Henderson Collegiate is a nontraditional school. Those include charters, magnets and non-boarding parochial schools.
These schools have presented controversy for some time in the 1A division by winning an inordinate amount of state titles.
East has been singularly affected.
The Mariners have finished the season versus a nontraditional program six of the past seven years.
They fell to Rocky Mount Prep in the regional final in 2013 and to Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2014, beat Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2015, lost to Voyager Academy (Durham) in the regional semifinal in 2016, dropped back-to-back third round contests in 2017 and 2018 to Kestrel Heights (Durham) and Rocky Mount Prep and suffered a loss this year to Henderson Collegiate.
Nontraditional schools have won eight of the past nine state titles with only East breaking the run in 2015 with a 67-64 victory over Winston-Salem Prep. Four of those championships were all-nontraditional affairs, including last year when Bishop McGuinness edged Henderson Collegiate by a 55-54 score. The Pride ended up as the state runner-up with a 31-3 record in just their second year as a varsity program.
If you combine girls and boys basketball, nontraditionals have won 12 of the past 16 state championships and 20 of the past 28. Bishop McGuinness is responsible for a lot of those, winning nine straight state championships in girls basketball from 2006-2014.
So let’s address some of these questions, hopefully for good.
The vast majority of them aren’t private. Most of them are charters, such as Henderson Collegiate.
Charter schools are public schools of choice that are authorized by the State Board of Education and operated by independent boards of directors. State and local tax dollars are the primary funding sources for charter schools, which have open enrollment and cannot discriminate in admissions, associate with any religion or religious group, or charge tuition. Charter schools operate with freedom from some of the regulations that govern district schools, but charter schools are held accountable through the state assessment and accountability system.
The original N.C. charter school legislation was ratified in 1996 and authorized the establishment of up to 100 charter schools. Thirty-four charter schools opened in the 1997-98 school year.
The cap on the maximum number of charter schools allowed was removed in 2012. There were 45,000 students enrolled in charter schools. The number of charter schools has more than doubled since the cap was removed.
Currently, there are more than 111,000 students enrolled in 196 charter schools in the state. Twelve of these schools opened at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. An additional 14 are approved to open in the 2020 school year, bringing the state’s total to 210.
Winston-Salem Prep is a magnet school, which is also public. The Phoenix boys went to seven state finals in 11 years (2008-2018) and won five.
While charters and magnets are both public, there are some differences. In terms of operation and oversight, magnets have the same district administration and school board as other public schools while it varies with charters. Magnets must adhere to all state requirements. Magnets are not for profit. And while charters are also often not for profit, they can be. Both are tuition free.
Of the three types of nontraditionals, only the non-boarding parochial schools like Bishop McGuinness are private and charge tuition.
I don’t know that they recruit. You don’t know that they recruit.
There is no evidence to support that statement. It is not based on fact.
And besides, recruiting isn’t the controversy when it comes to nontraditionals. There are two controversies regarding these schools.
The first: it’s metropolitan schools participating in a rural school division.
It’s Winston-Salem versus Beaufort, Kernersville versus Bayboro, Durham versus Trenton, Wilson versus Princeton, Raleigh versus Pinetown, Henderson versus Edenton, Rocky Mount versus Burgaw and Charlotte versus Gaston.
The second: it’s apples versus oranges.
Traditional schools in rural, small towns must adhere to strict district lines. To put it in more specific terms: student-athletes must live within a traditional schools’ boundary as established by the Local Education Agency (LEA) district.
If the student-athletes’ member school does not have a boundary established by an LEA such as these nontraditional schools, then the boundary for the member school shall be considered the entire county in which the member school is located and any addresses within a 25-mile radius of the member school.
Take Henderson Collegiate for example.
If you draw a 25-mile radius around Henderson, it reaches nearly 200,000 people with nearly 70,000 in Franklin County, about 60,000 in Granville County, approximately 45,000 in Vance County and almost 20,000 in Warren County.
Even if you draw a 25-mile radius around Beaufort, it would reach only about 70,000 people.
If you draw a 25-mile radius around Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, etc., well, the population numbers become eye-popping.
There’s a reason the 4A division is better than the 3A division, the 3A division is better than the 2A division, and the 2A division is better than the 1A division. A larger pool of student-athletes leads to a greater potential for talent.
When people refer to the “state,” they mean the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The NCHSAA isn’t a dictatorship. It’s a democracy. It is made up of more than 400 schools.
Anyone involved in the NCHSAA who complains about it is like someone complaining about the government. You are the government. The reason the potholes don’t get fixed is because enough of you don’t do anything about it. The reason the nontraditional controversy continues is because members of the 1A division haven’t done anything about it.
If you don’t include the seven-team Independent Conference, there are 108 schools in the 1A division. There are 69 traditional schools and 39 nontraditional schools.
Unless those 69 traditional schools organize and demand change, there will be none.
And if they don’t, they can keep watching nontraditionals dominate at the state championship level and keep complaining about it.
