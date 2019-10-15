OCEAN — The Croatan boys soccer team is getting pretty accustomed to going home early these days.
The Cougars shut down Southwest Onslow 9-0 Monday, satisfying the state’s nine-goal mercy rule in the 67th minute, forgoing the need to play the final 23. It was their third straight mercy-rule finish and their fourth in five matches.
--------------------------
JACKSONVILLE — The county was well-represented last week at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference girls tennis tournament.
Croatan had six netters qualify for the 2A individual state playoffs, and East Carteret had two for
the 1A.
The Cougars’ Maddie Tsirlis won the singles bracket, while doubles pairs Grace Burrows and Katie Sink and Laura Hartman and Jessica Stern finished first and second, respectively, to qualify. Tsirlis was named the conference’s Co-Player of the Year with Lejeune’s Georgia Lee, while Coach of the Year went to Jim Sheehan.
The Mariners’ Ashley Harris and Allie Kittrell won the 1A doubles bracket to qualify.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The West Carteret girls tennis team had three netters qualify for the 3A east regional tournament on Thursday.
The Patriots hosted the 3A Coastal Conference Tournament at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. No. 3 singles player Kenley Russell qualified in the singles portion, while No. 1 Anna Charles Mudge and No. 2 Caroline Beaver qualified as a doubles team.
--------------------------
PEMBROKE — Former Croatan standouts Gina Ryan and Katy Ryan were both recently recognized with Peach Belt Conference weekly awards.
The senior twin sisters each played critical roles in the UNC-Pembroke soccer team’s 2-1 overtime victory over perennial region powerhouse Columbus State at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan is the only home game in town Friday for week nine of the county prep football season.
The Cougars (5-2 overall) will host Heide Trask, while East Carteret (2-5) will be at Dixon and West Carteret (2-5) at Jacksonville.
See a complete look at each schools’ upcoming opponent on Friday in the complete online edition or in home delivery and newsstand editions.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys soccer team captured its first 3A Coastal Conference victory Thursday, beating Havelock 1-0 at home.
The Patriots (7-8 overall) are 1-3 in the conference, considered to be one of the toughest in the state. League leaders Jacksonville (4-0) and White Oak (4-0) are ranked No. 4 and No. 26, respectively, in the state’s 3A classification, according to MaxPreps.com.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys soccer team continued to display improvement in the second half of its league schedule Monday in a 3-1 loss to Richlands.
The Mariners (3-8 overall, 3-6 league) began the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference slate with a 3-2 setback to Pender and a 6-1 defeat versus Richlands.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery editions or the full online edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.