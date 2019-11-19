MOREHEAD CITY — Top athletes in each of the six fall sports for county high schools were named in this issue, including two in cross country for boys and girls. Five came from Croatan and one from West Carteret and East Carteret.
Those from Croatan are Colton Sullivan in football, Gracie D'Amico in volleyball, Garrett Boucher in boys soccer, Elliot Kleckner in boys cross country and Maddie Tsirlis in girls tennis. From West, Jenna Reiter was named in girls cross county, and from East, Jenna Rutledge was chosen in girls golf.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan football team’s season ended Thursday with a 21-13 loss to East Duplin.
The first-round playoff contest capped a 9-3 season, in which the Cougars matched a program-best 9-2 regular season finish while also finishing second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference at 6-1.
The Cougars also went 9-2 in 2015. The program is currently on an upward trend with wins in 15 of its last 20 games and back-to-back home playoff games.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team’s season ended Thursday with a 62-7 loss at Princeton in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
The defeat marked the end to a 3-9 season in which the Mariners placed fifth in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference at 3-4 but garnered the top seed among 1A the three 1A teams in the league to qualify for the state playoffs. East relied greatly on freshmen and sophomores to fill key holes in the lineup.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.