BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team didn’t show any rust Friday after the long holiday break in a thorough 88-59 walloping of Trask.
The Mariners (6-3), who have shown an ability to score this year with three games of at least 84 points, won their second consecutive 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference contest to move to 2-1 in the league.
The home win over the Titans (6-5) was even more impressive considering the team’s play of late. After starting the season 0-3, Trask had gone 6-1 in its last seven games. The squad is 1-2 in the Coastal 8.
--------------------------
OCEAN — It’s a new year, but it’s the same old Croatan girls basketball team.
The Cougars (8-2 overall) turned a three-game win streak before Christmas break into four games with a 53-28 victory over Dixon at home Friday. The lopsided win came after two weeks without competitive action.
The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in the 2A classification by MaxPreps.com, also improved to 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the win, sharing the top spot in the standings with Richlands.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Bulldogs’ bite cut a little deeper than the Cougars’ scratch on Friday in a meeting between two 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference foes.
Croatan fell 46-42 in a home clash with Dixon that could have gone either way in the final six minutes. The Cougars (5-5 overall) outscored the visitors 13-5 in the final period, but the damage of facing a 37-23 deficit midway through the third had already been done.
Dixon improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference, tied with Pender for the lead in the standings. Croatan is 2-1 in league play.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team dropped its second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference contest Friday after the long holiday break in a 54-43 setback to Trask.
The Mariners (2-5) fell to 1-2 in league play, while the Titans (6-4) won their first Coastal 8 tilt to improve to 1-2.
--------------------------
HAVELOCK — The Croatan wrestling team went 7-0 at the Blood Pernu Memorial Duals in Havelock on Dec. 30-31 to close out 2019.
The Cougars (13-2) cruised in four matches, defeating Swansboro 66-18, Northside-Jacksonville 60-18, Jacksonville 67-12 and Lejeune 68-6. They had a more difficult time in the three other matches, getting by Paul VI Catholic (Va.) 46-36, Havelock 45-27 and West Craven 54-27.
--------------------------
PIKEVILLE — The West Carteret wrestling team ended 2019 with a third-place finish at the Falcon Invitational.
Fike won the 18-team event at C.B. Aycock with 168.5 points, followed by the host team with 150 and West 142. Lee-Davis (Va.) placed fourth with 132 and Dixon rounded out the top five and teams with at least 100 points with 105.5.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.