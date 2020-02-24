TUESDAY
High School Basketball
NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS
2A Girls: Midway at Croatan in 1st round............................. 6 p.m.
2A Boys: Croatan at South Granville in 1st round................. 6 p.m.
2A Boys: Lejeune at East Carteret in 1st round.................... 7 p.m.
3A Boys: Cleveland at West Carteret in 1st round................ 7 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
