OCEAN — How’s this for a state championship swim meet … three gold medals, two All-American times and a 1A/2A state record.
That’s how it went Thursday for Will Barker.
“It was a pretty good day,” the Croatan junior said.
The highlight of the meet came in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Colby Loveless, Jack McCabe, Matthew McCray and Barker didn’t just swim nearly three seconds faster than second-place Community School of Davidson with a 1:27.07 clocking, but the quartet set a new 1A/2A state record, eclipsing the previous mark of 1:27.15 set by Carrboro in 2012.
“We thought that was possible,” Barker said. “We got close in the prelims (1:27.91). We were too far off. And we were planning on breaking it in the finals. I knew I had to go really, really fast. I finished, looked up, and we beat it by eight tenths of a second.”
Barker ripped through the water to claim a personal-best 50-yard time, clocking in at 20.47. He was properly motivated to put up that spectacular split.
“Two of the guys (Loveless, McCabe), I’ve been swimming with them since we were little,” he said. “It is their senior year, and it was our last relay together, so I wanted to make it count.”
Loveless, McCabe, McCray and Barker also began the day with a gold medal, taking the 200-yard individual medley in 1:35.46 – less than half a second off the state record time of 1:35.00 – and nearly four seconds faster than the rest of the field.
“We were close to getting the record in that one, too,” Barker said. “We just missed it.”
The quartet also won the 200 medley relay last year in 1:36.83.
In between the two relays, Barker took second in the 100-yard freestyle with an All-American time of 45.56. Despite the runner-up finish, he was hardly disappointed, seeing that Christ the King’s Timothy Connery set the overall state record in 44.18. Chapel Hill’s Sam Hoover set the previous mark last year in the 3A meet with a time of 44.62.
“I think he’s the second-best recruit in the nation, and I knew racing him that I would get my personal best, which I did by far, so I was still very happy with that result,” he said.
Connery also set the overall state record in the 100 breaststroke in 53.65. Hough’s Will Chan set the previous mark of 54.47 at the 2017 4A meet. Connery, who has committed to the University of Michigan, was named the 1A/2A Most Outstanding Boys Swimmer.
It has taken that level of swimmer to beat Barker in his three-year career.
Last year, he took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 50.05.
Bishop McGuinness’ Thomas Hamlet won the event in a new state record 47.82. The N.C. State commit earned the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer honor. Fellow N.C. State commit Ross Dant of Newton-Conover placed second in 49.16. Dant also set a state meet record in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:18.70.
As a freshman, Barker placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 50.90, trailing only Dant who touched the wall in 49.35. That time took down the 1A/2A state meet record of 50.14 set the previous year by Hamlet. Dant was the Most Outstanding Performer in 2018.
If not for Connery, Hamlet and Dant, Barker would likely have 10 gold medals. Instead, he has seven, which is still incredibly impressive for a junior.
“I’m happy with my career so far,” he said.
Barker added his seventh state championship in his final event at the 1A/2A meet, taking the 100 backstroke in an All-American time of 49.03.
Like Connery, Hamlet and Dant, Barker is looking to take his talents to the Division I level after his senior season. He’s currently looking at UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“I’m just getting into the recruiting process,” he said. “It’s exciting talking to all these different colleges. It’s crazy.”
Barker, standout student with a 3.1 GPA, didn’t list a favorite, but he’s certainly intrigued by West Point.
“I’ve always wanted to go into the military,” he said. “Going to the academy never really occurred to me, but the more I think about it, it’s definitely something I think I would enjoy doing.”
Barker, who won individual golds in the 100 free as a sophomore and 400 freestyle as a freshman, in addition to the 200 medley relay as a freshman, has helped the Cougars finish in the top four at the state meet in each of the past three seasons. They took fourth both this year and last season and were runner-up in his freshman season.
Here are a few of Barker’s favorite things, as well as his ideal group with which to eat dinner and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Office.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Favorite Band/Artist: J. Cole
Favorite Song: “Middle Child” by J. Cole.
Favorite Book: The Bible.
Favorite Team: Carolina Panthers.
Favorite Athlete: Michael Phelps.
Favorite Vacation: Florida.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing and surfing.
Favorite Subject: History.
Favorite Quote: “No guts, no glory, no legend, no story.”
Favorite Food: Fried chicken.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-Fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Johnathon Rigsby.
Favorite Sport: Swimming.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Praying.
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow On Twitter/Instagram: Fail Army.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Donald Trump, Jesus, Will Ferrell, mom and dad.
Items For A Deserted Island: My mom’s purse, hammock, boat, Chick-Fil-A and Fiji water.
