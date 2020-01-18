Right now, the Carolina Panthers look like the hero in the medieval epic that takes stab wound after stab wound before finally falling to their knees in defeat.
On Tuesday came the latest stab wound in any hopes of Carolina being a contender in the next few years. Eight-year linebacker Luke Kuechly, the No. 9 overall draft pick in 2012, shocked the NFL world with his retirement announcement.
The 28-year-old’s history of concussions should have made the decision less of a surprise, but the timing was unexpected nonetheless. As has been outlined by countless journalists over the last few days, his exit should be lauded. Football players have a responsibility to protect their bodies and minds, and Kuechly is doing just that.
Also, if you’re a longtime Panthers fan, you’re used to losing NFL Hall of Fame level middle linebackers prematurely. It’s a trend that has followed the franchise since the early days.
Remember Dan Morgan? The 2001 draft pick out of the University of Miami made an instant impact in Carolina, anchoring a defense that was ranked No. 2 in the league in 2002, per ProFootballReference.com. His best season was in 2004 with 101 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for a Pro Bowl bid, but concussions racked up quickly for the power-hitting defender. He retired in 2008 when the injuries proved too dangerous for him to continue.
Fun fact, according to a profile on Morgan in The New York Times in 2004, his father, Dan Morgan Sr., was a bodyguard for Dan Marino when he was the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.
Fortunately for Panthers fans, Morgan’s exit in 2007 (he played his last season with New Orleans Saints) was easily forgotten with the drafting of Jon Beason at No. 25. Beason was also a Miami guy and jumped out to a dominant start just as Morgan had. Between 2007 and 2010, Beason looked every bit like the best middle linebacker in the game. His 540 combined tackles over that span trailed only San Francisco 49ers stalwart Patrick Willis (595) who was drafted No. 11 the same year.
The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a string of injuries, and in 2013 after just seven seasons and change in Carolina, was traded to the New York Giants before retiring in 2015. He eclipsed the 100-tackle mark just once after the 2010 season with 104 in 2013.
That leaves Kuechly, who was undoubtedly the best 4-3 style linebacker in the league since he was drafted. His 164 tackles as a rookie set a team record, and he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He leads the NFL in overall tackles (1,092) since joining the league, he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been named All-Pro five times.
Kuechly has been tough, smart and beautifully emblematic of what it means to be a Carolina Panther. But no one will forget how they felt watching “Luuuuuuke” sitting limp on a medical cart as it rolled him out of the stadium in 2016 in a game against the New Orleans Saints.
No NFL player should ever look like that. I commend Kuechly for finding ways around his concussion history – he was the first to wear an experimental concussion-reducing neck collar in 2017 – but he has made the right decision here.
At 28, I don’t expect Kuechly is simply done with the game. He will have coaching and broadcast opportunities aplenty available to him. And if not, he always has a business marketing degree from Boston College to fall back on.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.