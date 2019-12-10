NEW BERN — Croatan fell just a few points shy of winning the Swiss Bear Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
The Cougars placed two weight division winners and three more on the podium to finish in second with 161.5 points. New Bern won the event with 169, while Topsail rounded out the overall podium with 140.5.
------------------------
NEW BERN — The West Carteret wrestling team finished seventh Saturday at the Swiss Bear Tournament.
The Patriots had one winner in Jacob Bennett at 132 pounds and a second-placer in Jake Reynolds at 182 to bolster a total score of 98.5.
New Bern won the event with 169 points. Croatan was also in attendance, placing second with 161.5, and East Carteret finished in 10th with 56.5.
------------------------
NEW BERN — The East Carteret wrestling team took 10th Saturday in the tough Swiss Bear.
The Mariners tallied 56.5 points to pull away from West Craven (42.5), White Oak (42), Northside-Jacksonville (40.5), Pamlico (40) and Jacksonville (36).
------------------------
SWANSBORO — The East Carteret wrestling team went 2-1 at a quad meet Dec. 4 with Swansboro, Dixon and Lejeune.
The Mariners beat host Swansboro for the first time in at least seven years in a 42-21 triumph and handled Lejeune 54-18 in a forfeit-fest. They fell 57-23 in a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference contest versus Dixon.
East is now 5-3 overall and 0-1 in league action.
------------------------
SWANSBORO — The Croatan winter track and field team dominated a Polar Bear meet at Swansboro on Friday.
The Cougars won the boys team by 107 points with a 209 score and captured the girls meet by 95 points with 180.
The East Carteret girls team was also in attendance, placing fifth with 35 points.
------------------------
NEWPORT — The 22nd annual Habitat Golf Tournament was held at the Star Hill Golf Course in Cape Carteret in November with the Kurtis Chevrolet team winning with a score of 55.
Members of the winning team are Patrick Scott, Randy Hall, Danny Miller and Robert Taylor.
The longest drive was hit by Nick Viglianses and closest to the pin by Duncan Ross.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is presently building its 99th home and getting ready to break ground for the 100th. This is the 12th home funded by the golf tournament.
------------------------
