MOREHEAD CITY — The Battle of the Badges law enforcement and fire department tipoff on the hardwood will be held Saturday at Morehead City Middle School.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the basketball game at 6 with a special halftime show also planned.
The halftime show will feature county resident Dexter Williams and his unique skills with a basketball. Williams is well known for his role with the Harlem Legends, a group of Harlem Globetrotters with whom he was named one of the “World’s Best Basketball Handlers.”
The basketball game will feature Morehead City versus Beaufort law enforcement and firefighters with proceeds funding scholarships for three seniors pursuing a degree in law enforcement/firefighting.
The event is presented by the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy. Event T-shirts, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and baked goods will be for sale.
