LYNCHBURG, Va. — A couple of East Carteret winter indoor track and field athletes turned in outstanding performances Saturday at the Liberty Premier Invitational.
The major event featuring mostly larger Virginia high school programs took place at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex.
Andralyn Livingston took third in the 55-meter finals in 7.42 seconds. She qualified second in 7.51 in the 113-runner preliminary. Latecyia Johnson placed sixth among 60 entrants in the long jump competition with a leap of 15 feet, 11.5 inches. Livingston finished 12th with a 15-02 leap.
East will next take part in an indoor meet at the JDL Fast Track this Saturday in Winston-Salem.
