Basketball
College men: Villanova at St. John’s....................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Texas A&M at Tennessee............... (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Florida St. at Virginia........................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Mississippi St. at Florida.................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Syracuse at Clemson........................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: SMU at Cincinnati........................ (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College men: Richmond at VCU.............................. (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Nebraska....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Heat.............................................. (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Purdue at Rutgers................................. (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: Virginia Tech at Miami........................ (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Iowa St. at Baylor............................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Georgia at Missouri........................ (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Pittsburgh at Duke.............................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Butler at Georgetown........................ (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Auburn at Mississippi........................ (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at Lakers............................................ (TNT) 10 p.m.
College men: Utah St. at Wyoming....................... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Senators at Sabres............................................ (NHL) 7 p.m.
College women: Boston University at Northeastern... (NESN) 7 p.m.
Soccer
FLC: Monaco vs. St. Etienne................................. (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open quarterfinals................................ (ESPN2) 3 a.m.
Australian Open quarterfinals.................................... (TNN) 6 a.m.
Australian Open quarterfinals.................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open quarterfinals................................ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
