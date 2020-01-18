PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret boys basketball team’s stellar start to 3A Coastal Conference play continued Friday with a 93-39 victory at White Oak.
The Patriots (12-3 overall) opened league play on Jan. 7 with a 74-45 win over Jacksonville, followed by an 85-39 victory over Swansboro on Jan. 10. They are currently tied with Northside-Jacksonville (3-0) for first place in the standings.
Northside is the only Coastal team with a winning record West has yet to play. The Patriots will host the Monarchs (9-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 28. But first, they will entertain Havelock (2-12) on Friday.
The Patriots jumped out to a stifling 56-23 halftime lead in the win over White Oak (8-8 overall, 0-3 conference). Their quarter scoring high of the night was 30 points in the second canto, a total in which eight players contributed.
J.J. Williams led the scoring effort for the game with 17 points. Other scorers to reach double figures were Jaylan Bradberry with 14, Jaxon Ellingsworth 13 and James Kenon 12.
Ean Jones and Josh Williams came close to double digits with nine points apiece, followed by eight each from Gavin Gillikin and Jalani Jones and three from Blake McBride.
White Oak’s top scorers were Dereka Boone with 12 and Donameche Fonville seven.
West finished the night 6-of-11 at the foul line, while White Oak shot 8-of-17.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret..... 26 30 20 17-93
White Oak......…... 7 16 10 6-39
WEST CARTERET (93) – J.J. Williams 17, Bradberry 14, Ellingsworth 13, Kenon 12, E. Jones 9, Jo. Williams 9, Gillikin 8, J. Jones 8, McBride 3.
WHTE OAK (39) – Boone 12, Fonville 7, Ellerbee 5, Gorman 5, Mageo 3, Pearson 3, Sills-Powell 2, Rivera 2.
