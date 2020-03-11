OCEAN — Croatan lost to Swansboro for the second time in as many games Tuesday night, but the rematch looked nothing like the first contest.
The Pirates knocked out the Cougars 12-1 in a 10-run, five-inning mercy rule nonconference affair after taking an 8-7 victory in eight innings last week.
“I don’t even know what that was,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “I don’t know where that came from.”
The Cougars (0-2) struggled in every aspect of the game, committing eight errors, allowing nine stolen bases and registering just three hits. They surrendered six runs in both the third and fifth innings.
“There is no excuse,” Gurley said. “We were prepared. We didn’t have a game yesterday, and so we got in a good practice. I’m very well aware that players have off nights, but the majority of them can’t have off nights. You have to protect each other. We didn’t see that tonight.”
The lone highlight for Croatan came in the third inning when Sarah Melby hit a solo shot over the left-field fence to make it a 6-1 game.
The Cougars had two runners on with no outs in the next inning, but Swansboro pitcher Lauren Bailey struck out three straight batters to quickly shut down any thoughts of a rally. Bailey struck out 10 batters in five innings, walked three and gave up three hits while hitting two batters.
“I thought we played really well,” Swansboro coach Frank Peck said. “Bailey pitched extremely well, and we were aggressive at the plate.”
The Pirates (3-0) trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the seventh in the first matchup before putting four runs across the plate to send it to extra innings. They scored in the bottom of the eighth to earn the 8-7 comeback win.
“In the first game, we threw the ball around a little bit there in the middle innings, which led to several runs for them,” Peck said. “We were sharper in the field (in the rematch), sharper in the circle. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Shanna Walton led Swansboro at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two runs. Camdyn Peck and Tara Lapore each went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run, and Maddie Rogers went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run.
The Pirates will put their unbeaten mark on the line tonight at home versus West Craven (0-1).
Croatan will have seven days to get back to work and then travel to Lejeune (0-0) on Tuesday.
“We have some figuring out to do,” Gurley said. “We need to get this out of our system. We have the rest of the week to work on things, offensively, defensively, with a positive mindset.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro..006 06x x - 12 7 0
Croatan…...001 00x x - 1 3 8
WP – Bailey
LP – Melby
Swansboro leading hitters: Burns 1-1;Inga 1-2, 2 runs;Walton 1-2 (3B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs;Peck 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run;Lapore 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs, run;Rogers 1-3, 2 RBIs, run;Bailey 1-4.
Croatan leading hitters: Melby 1-3 (HR), RBI, run; Waltrip 1-3; Eifert 1-2.
