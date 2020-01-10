MOREHEAD CITY — There is a full slate of county high school basketball games on tap tonight with one set of contests at home and the other two on the road.
West Carteret is the home team with 3A Coastal Conference rival Swansboro paying a visit. Other high school events have East Carteret at Southwest Onslow and Croatan at Richlands.
For West, the Patriots will have a decided edge in the boys contest while coming in with a 10-3 record and six-game winning streak, their latest being a 55-36 triumph at Pamlico County on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Swansboro will be the favored team in the girls game with an unbeaten 12-0 mark overall and 1-0 in the Coastal 8 after its 72-39 blowout win over Northside-Jacksonville on Tuesday. The West girls (5-8, 0-1) hope to bounce back after a three-game losing streak, the latest being a 66-44 loss at Pamlico County on Wednesday.
The East boys (7-3, 3-1) expect to make it four straight victories with a visit to Coastal 8 foe Southwest Onslow, winless at 0-11, 0-4.
As for the East girls (2-6, 1-3), they hope to rebound from a 49-27 defeat at Dixon on Tuesday. They will face a Southwest Onslow team (2-6, 2-2) that on paper looks like an even match.
Meanwhile, Croatan teams will be on the road at Richlands with both teams favored, although the Cougar girls are tied with the Wildcats for first place in the Coastal 8 with 4-0 marks. Croatan, however, has the much better overall record at 9-2 to Richlands’ 5-8.
The Croatan boys will bring in a 6-5, 3-1 mark and tied with East and Dixon for second place in the Coastal 8, while Richlands has been struggling in last place at 0-4 and 3-9 overall.
(For complete results of these games, see the Sunday newsstand and home delivery edition or the subscribers' online edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.