MOREHEAD CITY —The panel takes on a prep-heavy schedule for the second straight week, and once again, there is much agreement.
Four of the seven games are unanimous picks with everyone going with D.H. Conley over West Carteret, Southwest Onslow over Croatan, Jacksonville over New Bern and Wallace-Rose Hill over Northside-Jacksonville.
Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) breaks from the pack to take West Craven over Havelock.
Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) and Barnes join up to select North Brunswick over Swansboro.
There is a little more discord in the White Oak and Dixon matchup with Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Deana King (NCPreps.com) liking White Oak.
The two college contests on the docket also find plenty of unity.
The panel goes with East Carolina over William & Mary and all but Brian North (WCTI-12) picks North Carolina over Appalachian State.
On the NFL side of things, everyone jumps on San Francisco over Pittsburgh while J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Thomason go with Arizona over Carolina.
The online editors and Carteret Publishing tied with 25-11 records last week followed by the TV sports anchors at 22-14.
Bailey, Thomason and King each went 9-3 followed by Barnes, Smith, Hower and Zack Nally (News-Times) at 8-4 apiece. Billy Weaver (WITN-7) went 7-5 and North went 6-6.
The entire panel correctly picked West Craven over West Carteret, Croatan over Pamlico, Wallace-Rose Hill over Havelock, New Bern over Washington County, Jacksonville over Kinston, East Duplin over Southwest Onslow and North Duplin over Lejeune.
Hower was the lone panelist to miss on Swansboro’s win over East Carteret.
Bailey and King were the only two to hit on West Virginia’s victory over N.C. State and North and Bailey were the only two to miss on Navy’s triumph over East Carolina.
All but North and Weaver rightly went with New Hanover over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Wake Forest and North Carolina matchup was a 5-4 split with Bailey, Thomason, Nally and Hower correctly choosing Wake Forest.
The online editors maintained their one-game lead in the overall team standings with a 98-40 mark. Carteret Publishing is second at 97-41 and the TV sports anchors are third at 92-46.
Bailey and Thomason remain tied atop the overall individual standings with 35-11 marks followed by Smith, Barnes and King with 33-13 records. Hower is sixth at 32-14 followed by Weaver at 31-15 and Nally at 29-17. North rounds out the nine at 26-20.
