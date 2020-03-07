MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team jumped to 2-0 Friday with a 5-1 win over Dixon.
It was the second nonconference win of the week for the Patriots, who also defeated East Carteret 8-4 on Wednesday.
West will hit the road to face Dixon again on Tuesday as part of a three-game week. It will visit Pamlico County on Wednesday and East on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.