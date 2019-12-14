RALEIGH — The Croatan varsity cheerleading team captured a N.C. High School Athletic Association Invitational championship Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Raleigh Convention Center.
The event featured 133 teams competing for over a dozen divisions. The Cougars won a program-first title in the Medium Varsity D2 category with 67.05 points.
First Flight placed second in the division with 65.7 points, and West Stokes rounded out the podium with 64.
Croatan’s jayvee team also came close to winning its division with 61.7 points in the Small JV Non-Tumble D2 category. The score was just 0.4 points off first place.
--------------------------
OCEAN — Croatan’s annual Beast of the East wrestling tournament kicked off Friday and continued Saturday evening.
After day 1 of the event, Washington led with 32 points, followed by Croatan in second with 24 and West Carteret 20.
Final results of the tournament were unavailable in time for this issue. Look for full results in the Wednesday edition.
--------------------------
SWANSBORO — The Croatan wrestling team traveled to Swansboro for a dual meet Wednesday, winning 63-18.
The Cougars improved to 3-1 as a dual team this season with victories in 11 of the match’s 14 weight divisions. Swansboro slipped to 2-5 with the loss.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team is officially back on a win streak after defeating Pamlico County 56-52 at home Wednesday.
The Patriots (6-3 overall) also beat New Bern 69-38 on Tuesday in a rematch from a 72-41 road victory over the Bears (3-3) on Nov. 26.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team fell to Pamlico County 55-35 on Wednesday.
The Patriots slipped to 4-5 overall with the loss, which followed a 52-50 victory over New Bern on Tuesday.
--------------------------
TRENTON — The Croatan boys basketball team slipped to 3-3 overall Friday with a 59-56 loss at Jones Senior.
The Cougars came up short in a furious fourth-quarter comeback that saw them outscore the Trojans 27-15 in the final eight minutes. They went into the final period facing a 44-29 deficit.
The finish was eerily similar to the first game when Jones Senior outscored Croatan 35-22 in the final quarter but fell short 51-46, largely thanks to a 29-16 deficit after three periods.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.