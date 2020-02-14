Auto Racing
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Daytona................ (FS1) 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay at Daytona................................ (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Truck Series at Daytona.......................... (FS1) 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
College: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt................................. (MLB) 7 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Buffalo at Toledo......................... (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: All-Star Celebrity Game in Chicago................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Davidson at St. Bonaventure............. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Yale at Princeton......................... (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College men: Akron at Central Michigan................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: St. John’s at Creighton...................... (FS2) 7 p.m.
NBA: Rising Stars Challenge in Chicago....................... (TNT) 9 p.m.
College men: Illinois Chicago at Wright St. ............. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Rider at Siena .................................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Stanford at Utah........................... (Pac12) 9 p.m.
College women: Oregon at UCLA........................... (Pac12) 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Genesis Invitational 2nd round............. (GOLF) Noon, 2, 6 p.m.
LPGA: ISPS Handa Australian Open 3rd round......... (GOLF) 10 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Arkansas at Alabama..................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College women: Florida at Auburn....................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College women: Washington at UCLA................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
Hockey
College men: Michigan at Michigan St. ...................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
NHL: Devils at Hurricanes.................................... (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Notre Dame................. (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Yale at Harvard................................... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Denver at North Dakota............... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Bor. Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
PLS: Wolves vs. Leicester City................................ (NBCSN) 3 p.m.
Softball
College women: South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech.. (ESPNU) 10 a.m.
College women: Washington vs. Florida St. ............ (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
College women: UCLA vs. Alabama........................ (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
Track & Field
U.S. Indoor Championships............................... (NBCSN) 9:30 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Virginia Tech at N.C. State................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.