Basketball
College men: Georgetown at Xavier....................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: 76ers at Raptors............................................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Syracuse at Notre Dame................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Georgia Tech at Louisville.................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: St. Bonaventure at Dayton................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Navy at Boston University.................... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: South Carolina at Auburn.................. (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Michigan............................. (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: Arkansas at Mississippi St. ................. (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Virginia Tech.......... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Providence at Seton Hall.................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Boston College at Pittsburgh............... (FSCR) 9 p.m.
College men: Creighton at DePaul.......................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Memphis at Tulsa............................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Rutgers at Iowa..................................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
College men: Alabama at Vanderbilt........................ (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Spurs at Pelicans........................................ (ESPN) 9:30 p.m.
College men: UNLV at Nevada.............................. (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
Figure Skating
European Championships............................... (NBCSN) 11:30 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco final round...... (GOLF) 1:30 p.m.
European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic 1st round... (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Red Wings at Wild......................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
ECHS All-Star Game................................................... (NHL) 8 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Manchester United vs. Burnley.................. (NBCSN) 2:25 p.m.
FLC: Reims vs. Paris Saint-Germain...................... (BEIN) 2:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 2nd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 2nd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open 2nd round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
