GREENVILLE — The Croatan girls lacrosse team may be on a three-game losing streak after capturing the season opener in its first-ever game as a program, but the Cougars have shown plenty of mettle in those defeats.
Croatan dropped back-to-back 11-10 losses to Havelock (1-3) and Jacksonville (1-2) and fell 13-7 to J.H. Rose (3-0).
“These girls have proven that Croatan girls lacrosse is here to compete and that we will not be taken for granted,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “The motto since the beginning has been ‘let’s surprise people’ and I think we have absolutely done that and more.”
Jacksonville broke a 10-10 tie with two seconds to go in the game to squeak out the one-goal win over the Cougars.
Kate Wilson paced the Croatan attack with four goals and two assists, followed by Reagan Kemppainen and Kelsey McCormick with three goals apiece. Ginger Hayden and McCormick each tallied an assist.
In her first-ever appearance as goalie, and with only one day of practice at the spot, Lindsey Worrell saved six of 10 shots in the first half. Her performance in the first two quarters allowed the team to go into halftime tied 4-4.
The Cougars also showed well against a tough Rampants team that is undefeated, leading by a goal with 10 minutes to go in the game.
Erica Jungman, traditionally a defender, scored four goals after moving up to the midfield and attack positions.
Wilson added the other three goals.
Croatan’s next game is tentatively scheduled after April 6 when the N.C. High School Athletic Association is set to lift the suspension of spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I couldn’t be happier to take on this adventure with these girls and they have truly become family to me,” Moore said. “Let’s hope this suspension isn’t permanent because I’m excited to see what we can do.”
