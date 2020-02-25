BEAUFORT — Andralyn Livingston showed promise last season as a freshman on one of the best basketball teams in East Carteret history.
The Mariners went to their first-ever east regional final after advancing to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2000. They also captured a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament championship and finished the season 23-4.
But Livingston’s basketball days are over.
“I wanted to focus more on track because I want to run track in college,” the sophomore said. “And so I wouldn’t have too much on my hands and have more time to train, I decided not to play basketball.”
The choice, however, was not an easy one.
“The whole team wanted me to play,” she said. “It was actually a really hard decision, because I wanted to play, but I felt like I needed to make the sacrifice to help me in track, which is something I really love.”
Her sacrifice has already paid off.
In her first indoor conference championship meet, she was named the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete.
She won three events, taking the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9 inches, timing in at 7.36 seconds in the 55 meters and toeing the line first in the 300 meters with a personal-record 44 seconds.
“I’ve already done better as it is, and I think I will be much better prepared for the outdoor season,” Livingston said.
She didn’t completely leave the basketball court – she was a cheerleader this season – but make no mistake: Livingston is a committed track and field athlete from here on out.
After the first meet of her sixth-grade year at Beaufort Middle School, she was hooked.
“I was anxious to try it,” she said. “I was shocked at how good I was at it.”
Her following middle school years confirmed her love for the sport, and by the time she arrived on campus at East, she was sure a track and field career at the college level was for her.
An honor roll student, her grades should help her in her pursuit of that scholarship. She can also draw inspiration from older brother Geordan, who last year earned a football scholarship to Charleston Southern.
“He was always pushing me, trying to make me tougher,” she said. “My mom told me it was a good thing. He was only trying to make me better.”
While playing basketball last winter, she didn’t participate in the indoor season. In the spring outdoor 1A regional, she claimed the runner-up spot in the 100 meters in 12.59, was fifth in the 200 meters in 26.85 and joined Breah Taylor, CeCe Johnson and Makayla Brazelton to win the 400-meter relay in 51.80. That same quartet took second in the 800-meter relay in 1:50.33.
Those performances helped East capture the regional championship.
At the state meet, despite only five team members scoring points, the Mariners came up just two points short of a state title. Murphy earned its second straight state crown with 49.5 points, followed by East with 47.5.
“We were not expecting that,” Livingston said. “I think we surprised ourselves when we got there, and we did so well. We weren’t far behind first place.”
Livingston joined Taylor, Johnson and Brazelton to win the 400-meter relay in 49.88 at the state meet. The quartet nearly added a silver in the 800-meter relay with a 1:46.82 finish. Winston-Salem Prep won the race in 1:46.19.
Livingston also earned points in the 100 meters, finishing seventh in 12.64.
And while five members registering a state runner-up finish was impressive, this year’s performance at the indoor state meet may have been even more impressive. Livingston and Johnson, a two-member sophomore team, took 10th in the state.
The two combined to score 18 points to trail Croatan in ninth with 19 and Winston-Salem Prep in eighth with 21.
“If we had more people, we might have won some state championships, but then again, it’s petty cool that we’re doing this with the little amount we do have,” Livingston said.
Hopefully that won’t the case this spring as the girls outdoor team currently features 10 members.
Livingston and Johnson, however, will again lead the way.
“She is a strong jumper, and I am a strong runner, and so our weaknesses are opposite, so we definitely push each other,” Livingston said.
When Johnson isn’t pushing Livingston, Ralph Holloway is. The N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame member, who spent three years at East and 10 at West Carteret, coached the Cummings girls to two state track and field titles earlier in his career. He’s encouraged Livingston to train with the Durham Striders this summer.
“I’ve been training with him since the sixth grade,” Livingston said. “He’s a family friend. I’m basically training year-round now. Any free weekend I get, I’m training. If I’m not practicing at school, I’m training.”
Here are a few of Livingston’s favorite things, as well as her ideal group with which to eat dinner and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Bing It On: All or Nothing.”
Favorite TV Show: “Petty Little Liars.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Khalid.
Favorite Song: “Better” by Khalid.
Favorite Book: A Wrinkle in Time by Madaleine L’Engle.
Favorite Athlete: Allyson Felix – we have the same birthday (Nov. 18).
Favorite Vacation: Cancun, Mexico.
Favorite Hobby: Shopping.
Favorite Subject: Art.
Favorite Quote: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. “– Philippians 4:6.
Favorite Food: Chick-n-Minis.
Favorite Drink: Root beer.
Favorite Restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: Winning a state championship ring in my freshman year.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael Rhinehardt.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Clear my mind, pray, and just run/eat and crash.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow On Instagram: Ayesha Curry.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My godmother, Allyson Felix, Beyoncé, Rhianna and Stephen Curry.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Thomas Wallace, Aiden Richardson, Michael Smith, Katelyn Johnson, CeCe Johnson and coach B.J. Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water, blanket, cell phone, food and an umbrella.
