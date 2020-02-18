Three weeks ago in this space, I wrote that we could have more wrestlers place at this year’s state tournament than we’ve had in some time.
We’ll find out Saturday, but I’m feeling pretty good about this prediction.
Fourteen county wrestlers qualified for the state championship this past Saturday at the 1A, 2A and 3A regional competitions.
When I wrote the prediction, 16 county wrestlers had 30 or more wins. And so, outside of a few surprises here or there, this past weekend went according to plan.
How will this upcoming weekend compare to past state tournaments for the three county programs?
Thanks to J. Mike Blake of HighSchoolOT.com and James Alverson of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, we can know. Blake was recently researching for an all-decade feature and used the Way Back Machine, also known as the Internet Archive, also known as archive.org, and after enough searching, found the database gold mine of state placers.
He passed along the info to Alverson, and much to the chagrin of his typing fingers, it’s now on the NCHSAA site.
If half of those 14 county wrestlers can place, which means finishing in the top six in 2A and 3A and the top 4 in 1A – 2A and 3A have 16-wrestler brackets and 1A has 8-wrestler brackets – then it would match the best number in the past seven years.
In 2014, seven county wrestlers placed, including Croatan state champion Grant Hall (113 pounds) and West Carteret state champion Wood Mancuso (195).
Croatan’s Brody McGrath (152) finished second and teammate Andrew Colborn (195) third.
Croatan’s Dustin McCaw (120) and East Carteret’s Matthew Chilton (170) each took fourth and Croatan’s Austin Meaney (132) sixth.
The 2013 tournament set the record for most county state placers with 10.
Those included Croatan state champions Ryan Blackwell (119), Michael Melin (140) and C.C. Wright (152), as well as third-place teammates Robbie Gladwell (112) and Emmanuel Bryant (215).
East’s Tod Cogar (220) and West’s Nick Moore (140) and Charles Tomlinson (145) each took fourth. Croatan’s Alex Bray (103) and Sam McCauley (135) were each fifth.
If you read this column often – God bless you – you know I’m fond of saying county kids are good at runnin’ and wrasslin.’
The new NCHSAA database proves this out, at least when it comes to wrestling. It is quite eye-opening.
In the 22 years since Croatan came on the scene, there have only been six years when the county didn’t produce a state champion. We’ve had more years (seven) when it produced multiple state champions, including three apiece in 2006 and 2010.
West and Croatan have each produced 10 state champions during that time while East has produced three to give the county 23 state champs in 22 years.
Croatan has become one of the best programs in the state in that time, and a lot of numbers bear this out, but perhaps none better than this: the Cougars have produced 64 state placers. There was only one year (2016) when a wrestler from the program didn’t place.
West has put up 36 state placers and East seven to give the county 107 state placers since 1999.
We’ll see how many those programs can add to that number on Saturday.
