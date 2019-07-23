If you like baseball, you’ve been lucky over the past three years.
In the county, the Morehead City Marlins have produced the best run of their 10-year existence.
They captured their first-ever Petitt Cup championship last summer after putting together a dominant regular season.
The Marlins swept the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in the Coastal Plain League championship series to cap the franchise’s third-ever postseason appearance. They finished 38-14, giving the organization the best record in the East Division and second-best overall mark in the 16-team collegiate wood-bat league.
The CPL championship wasn’t the only first for Morehead City last season. The club also advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever with a wild, 7-6 victory in 16 innings over the Fayetteville SwampDogs. The 4-2 victory over the Wilson Tobs in the South-East Regional championship was also a first for the Marlins.
They capped their historic season with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three series with the HiToms. They won the first game at Historic Finch Field 11-6 and then capped the title in front of the home fans at Big Rock Stadium, thanks to a 7-4 victory.
Morehead City continues to roll. It won the CPL’s East Division first-half title this summer and currently holds the best record in the league with a 29-13 mark.
Seventy-five miles west, baseball continues to thrive.
The Down East Wood Ducks’ late-season Cinderella run culminated in 2017 with a share of the Carolina League title.
The Kinston Class A Texas Rangers’ Minor League Baseball affiliate rallied from an early deficit to defeat Myrtle Beach 2-1 on the road to share the league championship with a 2-0 sweep of the Pelicans in the Mills Cup semifinals.
The Carolina League canceled the Mills Cup finals after the Friday games due to Hurricane Irma. The Lynchburg Hillcats captured the other half of the league championship with two wins over the Frederick Keys.
Both series were originally slated to go five games before the threat of Irma shortened them to three.
Down East was the second-worst team in the Carolina League in the first half, going 24-45. Only the Winston-Salem Dash were worse with a 24-46 record. The Woodies were 18.5 games behind first-place Myrtle Beach in the Carolina League Southern Division at that point.
Even as the team improved in the second half, the DEWDs faced little chance of making the playoffs, sitting 7.5 games behind the Buies Creek Astros with 16 remaining games. While the gap closed, the club needed to win the final three games over the Astros to win the Southern Division second-half title and advance to the postseason. It did just that.
The Wood Ducks struggled last summer, finishing last in the Carolina League with a 59-81 record, but they’re back to their winning ways this summer. Down East won the Southern Division first-half title and currently holds the best record in the league with a 68-33 mark.
Another 100 miles west, the Durham Bulls have shined for the past three summers.
Last year, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-2, capturing the team’s second straight International League Governors’ Cup title and sixth in team history.
Forced to play all five games in Pennsylvania because of Hurricane Florence, the Bulls outlasted the RailRiders in the decisive Game 5.
The Bulls beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in four games during the 2017 season to capture the Governors’ Cup.
Durham went 79-60 in 2017 and 86-56 last summer. It split the last two Triple-A National Championship games, losing to the Memphis Redbirds last summer and winning in 2017.
The Bulls are back at it again this summer, tying for the most wins in the International League with 59 victories.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
