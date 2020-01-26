Auto Racing
IMSA Rolex 24 continuation at Daytona................. (NBCSN) 6 a.m.
IMSA Rolex 24 finish at Daytona............................. (NBCSN) Noon
Basketball
College men: Tulsa at Connecticut........................... (CBSSN) Noon
College women: Fordham at Davidson..................... (ESPNU) Noon
College women: Virginia at Wake Forest.................... (ACCN) Noon
College men: Maryland at Indiana........................... (WNCT) 1 p.m.
College women: Clemson at Virginia Tech................. (FSCR) 1 p.m.
College women: LSU at Tennessee........................... (SECN) 1 p.m.
College women: Xavier at Providence......................... (FS2) 1 p.m.
College men: South Florida at Houston.................. (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College women: Temple at Cincinnati..................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: Penn St. at Purdue............................ (BTN) 2 p.m.
College women: Miami at Florida St. ....................... (ACCN) 2 p.m.
College women: Utah at Stanford........................... (Pac12) 3 p.m.
College women: South Carolina at Georgia............... (SECN) 3 p.m.
NBA: Rockets at Nuggets...................................... (NBA) 3:30 p.m.
College men: Xavier at Creighton................................ (FS1) 4 p.m.
College women: Oregon at Oregon St. ................... (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: San Diego St. at UNLV....................... (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
College men: Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa....... (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College women: Michigan St. at Iowa.......................... (BTN) 4 p.m.
College women: Pittsburgh at Louisville................... (ACCN) 4 p.m.
College men: UCLA at Oregon................................... (WFXI) 5 p.m.
College women: Mississippi at Mississippi St. .......... (SECN) 5 p.m.
NBA: Celtics at Pelicans........................................... (ESPN) 6 p.m.
College men: Stanford at California........................ (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at N.C. State.......... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College women: St. John’s at Seton Hall................ (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Northwestern.................. (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
College women: West Virginia at TCU..................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
NBA: Pacers at Trail Blazers....................................... (NBA) 9 p.m.
Bowling
PBA: Oklahoma Open................................................. (FS1) 2 p.m.
Bull Riding
PBR: Unleash the Beast Sacramento..................... (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships: Men’s free skate...................... (WITN) 3 p.m.
Football
NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando........................................... (WCTI) 3 p.m.
(NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars)
College: Hula Bowl in Honolulu........................ (CBSSN) 10:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open final round................. (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open final round............... (WNCT) 3 p.m.
LPGA: Gainbridge at Boca Rio final3rd round............. (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic final rd. .... (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Gymnastics
College men: Ohio St. at Penn St. ................................ (BTN) Noon
College women: California at Washington............... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
Hockey
AHL All-Star Skills Competition................................... (NHL) 8 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Cross Country World Cup in Germany.................... (OLY) 7 a.m.
Snowboarding
FIS World Cup in British Columbia.............................. (OLY) 3 p.m.
Soccer
La Liga: Celta Vigo vs. Eibar.................................. (BEIN) 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim.......... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
TSL: Konyaspor vs. Galatasaray.......................... (BEIN) 10:55 a.m.
Serie A: Roma vs. Lazio.................................. (ESPN2) 11:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. For. Dusseldorf......... (FS1) Noon
Liga MX: UNAM VS. Monterrey.............................. (UNI) 12:30 p.m.
La Liga: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca........................... (BEIN) 1 p.m.
La Liga: Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid............... (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
Supercross
AMA Monster Energy in Glendale........................... (NBCSN) 2 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open round of 16...................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open round of 16.................................... (TNN) 11 a.m.
Australian Open round of 16...................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open round of 16.................................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
Australian Open round of 16.................................... (TNN) 11 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Ohio St. at Minnesota....................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
X Games
Aspen 2020: Day 4................................................ (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
Aspen 2020: Day 4............................................. (ESPN) 8:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
