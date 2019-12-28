BEAUFORT — Bennie Brooks is well on his way to being one of the county’s all-time scorers with the century mark already crossed off his list.
The East Carteret boys basketball junior is chasing down program leader Jacque Brown, who graduated in 2015 with just over 2,000 points. The three-year varsity standout already has 1,050 points in 56 career games, on pace to reach 1,800 points if his junior and senior seasons include at least 24 games apiece.
“It’s crazy. I can’t put it in words,” Brooks said of his accomplishment.
Brooks reached his goal in the second game of the Good Guys Versus Cancer Tournament at First Flight. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in a 78-77 win over Washington on Dec. 14, in which Brooks scored a game-high 28.
“We were in a tournament and the game before (against Trinity Christian Academy). I knew I was close,” Brooks said. “So I knew the next night I was going to finish it.”
Brooks gives East a 1,000-points scorer for the second straight year and its third in four years. Monica Dixon was the last to do it in 2018-2019. The last male player to achieve the goal was Jack Garrison IV in 2016-2017.
Unlike most who hit 1,000 points as a senior, Brooks is only a junior, averaging 24.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 4.7 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.7 turnovers through the first eight games of the season. The Mariners are 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Brooks came into the season needing only 144 points to reach the century mark after scoring 307 as a freshman and 549 as a sophomore.
As a sophomore, he averaged 25.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for an East team that finished 9-13 overall. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.1 turnovers per game as a freshman for an East team that finished 15-11.
His average this season is impressive considering he shares the Mariner spotlight with Caleb Hymon who is averaging 16.7 points. The two shined last season and as sophomores, while Brooks played alongside two other standouts in Maceo Donald (16.2 points per game) and Beau Studebaker (9.4) as a freshman.
Brooks’ career high at East was a 43-point performance in a 71-69 loss to Pender on Dec. 18, 2018. He also pulled down 13 rebounds in the contest.
The forward recorded two double-doubles as a freshman, 16 as a sophomore and three so far as a junior for 21 total.
His season high this year was 31 points in a 74-70 loss to West Carteret on Nov. 22. The Mariners later avenged that defeat with an 84-69 victory over the Patriots on Dec. 6.
