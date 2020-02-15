MOREHEAD CITY — Fisherman’s Post newspaper, the free publication that covers all saltwater fishing action along the coast, will host its 12th annual full-day “Hands On” Saltwater Fishing Schools on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
This is the ninth year it will be held in Morehead City. The event will go from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Fisherman’s Post “Hands On” Saltwater Fishing Schools are staffed by more than 18 local captains who will share their experience and insights on inshore, nearshore, surf, offshore, and blue water fishing. They will cover a range of topics that includes techniques, equipment, strategy, locations, terminal tackle, electronics, bait, etc.
The captains selected for the Saltwater Fishing Schools are specialists in their field, and their backyard waters include Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Swansboro, Emerald Isle, Harkers Island, Oriental, Washington, Nags Head, Hatteras, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Sneads Ferry, Topsail, Oak Island, and Ocean Isle.
There will be main seminars and several rigging stations going on concurrently all day, so those interested will always be able to find a session that most interests them.
The main seminars will have three captains working together to thoroughly cover their particular subject material, as well as give their different perspectives on what works for them.
The rigging stations are smaller and hands-on, with participants tying and making the rigs themselves. This hands-on approach will greatly enhance the walk-away knowledge received from the school. The rigging stations are supplied by Chasin’ Tails Outdoors and many tackle manufacturer sponsors, so attendees leave the Saltwater Fishing School with complimentary terminal tackle.
The cost of the school is $100 by Feb. 23 or $115 after that date. Seats are limited, so early registration is recommended.
In addition to the full day of learning and interacting with the captains, the price includes a Fish School T-shirt, breakfast, snacks, drinks, a chicken and barbecue lunch, rigging materials, a goodie bag and door prizes.
Tickets can be picked up in person in Atlantic Beach at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors or at West Marine in Morehead City. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone at 910-452-6378.
Forms can be printed at http://fishermanspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2020_more_entry_form2-1.pdf to be filled out and mailed with a check or money order to Fisherman’s Post, 1320 Audubon Blvd., Wilmington, N.C. 28403.
To order and pay for tickets online go to http://www.tfaforms.com/262609.
Eighty percent of the ticket price can be refunded by Monday, Feb. 16 or 60 percent by Feb. 27 for cancellations.
For any further questions, call 910-452-6378 or send an email to school@fishermanspost.com.
