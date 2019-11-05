I have a book, “Catch ‘em and Cook ‘em” by Bunny Day, that I have used for years for great seafood recipes.
I have many other books specializing in seafood, shellfish and finfish and the like, and I also have a three-ring binder I call the “Blue Book” with many recipes, including some of my favorite seafood recipes, with a lot them being my special Dr. Bogus concoctions.
The fun of catching fish doesn’t always stop there. One can follow up the catching with the culinary part. I love to eat fish, scallops, clams, mussels and other de fruits de mer. Over the years, I have gathered much of what I have eaten, having great fortune of living near the salty waters of Long Island Sound, Delaware and Chesapeake bays, as well as various stretches along the Atlantic Ocean coastline, and more recently, Bogue Sound and Onslow Bay.
On my web site, I also have a section of recipes that I add to from time to time. Since last week, I went into some detail on surf fishing for speckled trout. This week, I would like to share one of my home-baked recipes for speckled trout called “Trout Ricardofeller,” which features fresh speckled trout and spinach. This recipe and others can be found at: https://www.ncoif.com/category/fishing/recipes-category/.
Ingredients include:
4-8 fillets of speckled trout.
1/4 cup bread crumbs, lightly browned in butter.
2 garlic cloves finely chopped.
Thyme (1 tablespoon fresh or 1 teaspoon dried).
1 tablespoon your favorite Dijon mustard.
1 tablespoon lime juice.
1 package spinach (fresh, or frozen, soft or crispy, just wilted and quickly sautéed)
2 tablespoons olive oil.
2 tablespoon butter.
Salt & pepper to taste.
Preparation:
Place trout fillets on lightly greased aluminum foil on a broiler pan.
Melt butter in a skillet along with olive oil and sauté the garlic.
Add thyme, lime juice and mustard and stir to a boil.
Brush butter/oil mix onto the top of the trout, leaving enough to sauté spinach.
If spinach is frozen, cook and drain well. Add the drained spinach to the remainder of the oil/butter mix and boil, reducing remaining water to a minimum.
Spread spinach mixture over the trout fillets evenly.
Sprinkle the buttered, browned bread crumbs until coated.
Bake in the oven at 350 degrees, until trout is flaky but moist.
Enjoy!
So where are and where aren’t the trout?
Our latest cold front came through over the weekend and dropped our surf temperatures into the mid 60s and Bogue Sound into the upper 50s.
The trout bite in our inside waters continues to be excellent from the New River to the Neuse and Pamlico rivers and many places in between. Some of those in between are many traditional hot spots like the Haystacks, Core Creek, Taylors Creek and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries docks. Fish are now showing in the Cherry Point creeks of Slocum, Hancock and Cahoogue, farther down east in Wards Creek and Harkers Island bridge, and also don’t forget the Highway 24 creeks off Bogue Sound.
These places continue to be full of bait. Fish are also around the Morehead City turning basin and Atlantic Beach causeway, as well as the train trestle and high-rise bridge to Radio Island. Speaking of Radio Island, the rock jetty there is holding fish, as well as the Shackleford jetty. There are also reds in the mix. The best bait is mixed, including Thingama Jigs, Stingsilvers, modified spec rigs, like Sam’s Gitters tipped with shrimp, and live mullet and shrimp will catch a cornucopia of fish.
Where the fish really are mostly MIA (missing in action) are in the Bogue Banks surf and the Cape Lookout jetty, a traditional hot fall trout fishery with live shrimp on a cork and artificials. There has been a little life along Bogue Banks, but I haven’t seen them in Emerald Isle around the pier or at the point. There have been some around Fort Macon and Atlantic Beach, but there were no trout to be found along the beach at New Bern Street. There have been trout caught from Oceanana and Bogue Inlet piers, but mostly out beyond the outer sandbar and not close enough along the beach to be reached by us surf fishermen.
There are also good catches of bottom fish, particularly in the Beaufort Channel at the 18 and 19 buoys, the turning basin and along the surf. This includes sea mullet, some spots, pompano, gray trout and bluefish. By the way, at least through the weekend, sand fleas were still available for collection along the Bogue Banks surf, but they may disappear at any time as the chill continues. And I should note that the flounder bite is still epic, but please return them back to the sea.
I mentioned MIA earlier: the false albacore are also in that category. Where are the fat alberts? Don’t know.
What’s not MIA, at least not last week, were the king mackerel. In just two days last week, Wednesday and Thursday, at Bogue Inlet Pier, 17 kings were landed, and that was after a ho-hum season up to that time. At least two anglers limited out one day, and the fish ranged from around 10 pounds to over 30. There was even a king landed from Oceanana Pier on a GotCha plug.
From the piers, it was a decent week again.
Oceanana Pier has blues, pompano and sea mullet and even a small king.
As alluded to above, Bogue Pier had a Wednesday blitz last week of around a baker’s dozen from Wednesday and another five Thursday, all about 10 to 32 pounds. That’s pushing the number of kings caught at the pier into the 30s for the year after a slow start. Many of the hookups were dramatic air shots. The pier also produced spots, sea mullet, blues, gray trout and a few Spanish, pompano and specks in the dark.
Seaview Pier reports spots, sea mullet and blues.
Surf City Pier reports a good variety with blues, as well as “lotsa spotsa,” probably coming out of the New River. There were also Spanish mackerel, sea mullet, croakers and one king last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reports spots, blues, black drum and Spanish.
Offshore, there are some monster wahoo in the 90-pound range, while the excellent bottom bite continues.
